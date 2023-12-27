‘Wear anything in black, so that…’: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's message to Jacqueline Fernandez from jail

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar allegedly sent WhatsApp message using a fake number to urge Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez to wear black attire for a court hearing.

"Baby this month on 6th, we have a court date and if you are produced by VC please wear a black kurta or wear anything in black, so that I know you have seen all my messages and you Love ?? So baby and missing you Ton I love you baby girl, you are mine mine forever," Sukesh texted Jacqueline on June 30, 2023, reported India Today.

Jacqueline did not appear in black clothes during the court hearing, which left Sukesh upset. After this, he again sent a message that said, "Baby, it's really upsetting to see you did not wear Black on that day during the court hearing. Baby, I really don't understand what are you even thinking, running away or avoiding me is not going to help in any way has it is only going to be me by your side in all from of ways..."

Despite Sukesh expressing disappointment when Jacqueline didn't comply, he later requested her to wear any colour for a court appearance on the 18th.

"18th court production on VC please wear any colour, a multi-colored Kurta or just a plain white shirt without any design that I know that you have seen this message... I love you so much,” he said, according to the report.

Sukesh, in one of his messages, also claimed that film director Luv Ranjan would approach Jacqueline for a movie.

"Know in the next couple of the weeks Luv Ranjan will approach you for a movie I have sorted out the deal with him it is going to be very big one for you baby and this the gift from side my baby girl for you baby along with Lillys I had sent you a message card hope you liked that and hope you saw it."

Currently, Sukesh has turned against Fernandez following her allegations against him.

Seeking protection from intimidation, Jacqueline moved a Delhi court and also requested the quashing of the case against her, asserting her innocence as a victim of Sukesh’s targeted attack.