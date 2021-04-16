‘Wear a mask’: Delhi doctor’s social media post talks about hospital terror amid COVID-19

The pain of staying in confined areas in our homes for a prolonged time seems to be a better deal than going through the torture- mental and physical- once you are infected with COVID-19. Saandhra, a doctor based out of Delhi has precisely conveyed the harsh reality of hospital rooms during this period, in her latest Instagram post.

The poignant post also tells what the healthcare workers across the country are facing every day. Witnessing pain every second, but instead of breaking down at it, one has to carry on with their duties. Every death brings a certain amount of guilt to the doctors- thinking if they could have been a little more patient and loving.

Saandhra, in her caption said-” Coming back from my duty and crying about all of that I am forced to do/forced to watch… Crying about how I could have been a little more patient and a lot more loving to people who are suffocating to their deaths.. (6 hours in PPE all the while anxious about being exposed, anxious about dying just like our patients does not exactly leave you the sweetest person).

Her post came at a time where people dread another countrywide lockdown but are complacent to follow the basic precautionary measures.

Her post ends with an appeal, “Do us a favoor, I am not asking you to stay home; I understand that not everyone has the luxury to do that... Just wear your masks when you are out”.