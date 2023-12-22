Headlines

The Silent Threat: The Growing Heart Health Crises in India

'Mujhe kabhi waqt he nahi mila': Amrita Pritam's partner, artist and poet Imroz passes away at 97

Lava Storm 5G with 8GB RAM, 50MP camera launched in India: Price, specs and more

'Weaponizing disturbances as political strategy': VP Dhankhar hits out at opposition MPs

Meet woman who is married to a superstar, lives simple life, their wedding was kept secret, she is from...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Mujhe kabhi waqt he nahi mila': Amrita Pritam's partner, artist and poet Imroz passes away at 97

Lava Storm 5G with 8GB RAM, 50MP camera launched in India: Price, specs and more

Meet woman who is married to a superstar, lives simple life, their wedding was kept secret, she is from...

8 priciest beds in the world

Wildlife wonders in winter hibernation

Top 10 sweet potato producing states in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Meet woman who is married to a superstar, lives simple life, their wedding was kept secret, she is from...

Meet Bollywood actress who was a superstar, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, one film ruined her career, she is..

Meet actress who made debut with Salman Khan, became star overnight, got TB, now lives in chawl and runs...

HomeIndia

India

'Weaponizing disturbances as political strategy': VP Dhankhar hits out at opposition MPs

The Rajya Sabha Chairman after the conclusion of the 262nd Session of the Rajya Sabha, said that the productivity of the Upper House stood at 79 per cent.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 11:52 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hitting out at the disturbances in the Upper House during the just concluded Winter Session of Parliament, the Rajya Sabha Chairman on Thursday said that he is pained after learning that 22 hours were lost due to 'avoidable disruptions' adding that weaponizing them as a political strategy doesn't resonate with our Constitutional obligation.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman after the conclusion of the 262nd Session of the Rajya Sabha, said that the productivity of the Upper House stood at 79 per cent.

"We were able to transact business for 65 hours during the 14 sittings and addressed over 2300 Questions from treasury and the opposition benches. During the period over 4300 papers were laid on the Table. I am pained to state that nearly 22 hours were lost due to avoidable disruptions adversely impacting our overall productivity that finally stood at 79 percent. Weaponizing disruptions and disturbance as a political strategy doesn't resonate with our constitutional obligation of keeping the interest of people at large above any other political considerations," he said.

During his address, he said the Rajya Sabha MPs successfully undertook significant legislative activities with informed and insightful debate.

"Today we have come to the conclusion of the 262nd Session of the Rajya Sabha. During the course of the session, we have successfully undertaken significant legislative activities with informed and insightful debate. A total of 17 Bills including important path breaking bills related to Jammu & Kashmir, Appointment of Election Commissioners, the Post Office Bill, The Telecommunications Bill and the three Bills namely Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita were passed during this session. These three bills unshackled colonial legacy of criminal jurisprudence that was hurtful to the citizens of this country and favouring alien rulers," he said.

"After the historic step of abolition of Article 370 and provision of one-third reservation for women in Parliament and State Legislatures, the House afforded the benefit of the same to the people of Jammu and Kashmir through the bills passed during the session," the Vice President added.

Taking note of the passage of the Bill to repeal the Indian Post Office Act, 1898 and to consolidate and amend the law relating to the post offices in India, Dhankhar said, "The Post Office Bill revamped the old colonial structure to set up the stage for fulfillment of the aspirations of the people of the country."

"These Bills represented the spirit of "Panch Praan" that would lay a firm foundation for Bharat's Amrit Kaal," he added.

Meanwhile, leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc are scheduled to hold a protest against the suspension of 146 opposition MPs here in the national capital on Friday. The Members of Parliament, suspended from the Parliament's Winter Session, which was adjourned sine die on Thursday, will protest at the Jantar Mantar at 11 am.

Also, a nationwide protest has also been scheduled at all district headquarters by the Congress Party today. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Koi nahi lega toh...': MS Dhoni's promise to father of Gujarat Titans' INR 3.60 crore buy

Meet woman who is married to a superstar, lives simple life, their wedding was kept secret, she is from...

Meet only Indian batter to score 100 on ODI debut, not Kohli, Tendulkar, Dhoni, Sehwag, his wife is daughter of...

Meet man who leads Rs 92357 crore company as MD, son of billionaire with Rs 27470 crore net worth

Why does COVID-19 strain mutate from time-to-time? Know how dangerous is JN.1 variant

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE