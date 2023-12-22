'Weaponizing disturbances as political strategy': VP Dhankhar hits out at opposition MPs

The Rajya Sabha Chairman after the conclusion of the 262nd Session of the Rajya Sabha, said that the productivity of the Upper House stood at 79 per cent.

Hitting out at the disturbances in the Upper House during the just concluded Winter Session of Parliament, the Rajya Sabha Chairman on Thursday said that he is pained after learning that 22 hours were lost due to 'avoidable disruptions' adding that weaponizing them as a political strategy doesn't resonate with our Constitutional obligation.

"We were able to transact business for 65 hours during the 14 sittings and addressed over 2300 Questions from treasury and the opposition benches. During the period over 4300 papers were laid on the Table. I am pained to state that nearly 22 hours were lost due to avoidable disruptions adversely impacting our overall productivity that finally stood at 79 percent. Weaponizing disruptions and disturbance as a political strategy doesn't resonate with our constitutional obligation of keeping the interest of people at large above any other political considerations," he said.

During his address, he said the Rajya Sabha MPs successfully undertook significant legislative activities with informed and insightful debate.

"Today we have come to the conclusion of the 262nd Session of the Rajya Sabha. During the course of the session, we have successfully undertaken significant legislative activities with informed and insightful debate. A total of 17 Bills including important path breaking bills related to Jammu & Kashmir, Appointment of Election Commissioners, the Post Office Bill, The Telecommunications Bill and the three Bills namely Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita were passed during this session. These three bills unshackled colonial legacy of criminal jurisprudence that was hurtful to the citizens of this country and favouring alien rulers," he said.

"After the historic step of abolition of Article 370 and provision of one-third reservation for women in Parliament and State Legislatures, the House afforded the benefit of the same to the people of Jammu and Kashmir through the bills passed during the session," the Vice President added.

Taking note of the passage of the Bill to repeal the Indian Post Office Act, 1898 and to consolidate and amend the law relating to the post offices in India, Dhankhar said, "The Post Office Bill revamped the old colonial structure to set up the stage for fulfillment of the aspirations of the people of the country."

"These Bills represented the spirit of "Panch Praan" that would lay a firm foundation for Bharat's Amrit Kaal," he added.

Meanwhile, leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc are scheduled to hold a protest against the suspension of 146 opposition MPs here in the national capital on Friday. The Members of Parliament, suspended from the Parliament's Winter Session, which was adjourned sine die on Thursday, will protest at the Jantar Mantar at 11 am.

Also, a nationwide protest has also been scheduled at all district headquarters by the Congress Party today.