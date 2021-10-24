'We won't let the people who disrupt the peace in J&K succeed': Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Earlier today, Amit Shah inaugurated a new campus at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Jammu. He said, "I was impressed to see the campus"

On his second day of the 3 -day visit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a rally in Bhagwati Nagar area where he assured the people of Jammu and Kashmir that sidelining of people of the state will end soon and nobody will be able to stop the development that takes place in the union territory.

He said, "Nobody can stop the era of development that has started in J&K. It's the land of temples, of Mata Vaishno Devi, of Prem Nath Dogra, the land of the sacrifice of Syama Prasad Mukherjee. We won't let the people who disrupt the peace in J&K succeed."

Amit Shah further added, "I came to Jammu today to say that the time of injustice to the people of Jammu is over, now no one can do injustice to you. Some are trying to disrupt the era of development here, but I want to assure you that no one will be able to disturb the era of development."

Addressing the abrogation of Article 370, Amit Shah said that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who decided to bring in the new rule and since then the discrimination towards Valmiki Samaj and West Pakistan refugees has ended.

The Union Home Minister also said an investment worth Rs 12,000 crore has already been made to the union territory and the end goal is to invest a total of Rs 51,000 crore by the end of 2022. He said, "There were only seven medical colleges earlier. Seven new medical colleges have been set up in J&K by our government."

Earlier today, Amit Shah also inaugurated a new campus at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Jammu. He said, "Jammu IIT campus is one of the most modern ones. I was impressed to see the campus today."

Jammu | Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates new campus of IIT-Jammu pic.twitter.com/kzzK1S4Odk — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2021

Yesterday, on the first day of his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, he had held a key security meeting with top officers and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.