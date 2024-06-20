'We will...': Uddhav Thackeray makes big statement about BJP amid speculation of reconciliation

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister also criticised the BJP's narrative following the Lok Sabha polls, where he claimed the national party was masking its shortcomings by suggesting Shiv Sena (UBT) might join the NDA.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, on Wednesday, drew a firm line under any speculation about rejoining forces with the BJP, stating unequivocally that he would not align with those who sought to dismantle his party.

Speaking at an event marking the 58th Foundation Day of the Shiv Sena, Thackeray cast doubt on the longevity of the Narendra Modi government, predicting its collapse and replacement by an INDIA bloc-led administration.

Thackeray reiterated his stance, insisting, "We will never go with those who tried to finish off the Shiv Sena."

He also called for a delay in polling for 11 Legislative Council seats, pending Supreme Court rulings on disqualification pleas affecting lower house members.

Addressing BJP's ideological shift, Thackeray questioned the sincerity of its alliances with TDP and JDU, branding BJP's version of Hindutva as regressive compared to what he termed Shiv Sena's progressive Hindutva.

