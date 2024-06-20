'We will...': Uddhav Thackeray makes big statement about BJP amid speculation of reconciliation

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress once bigger than Priyanka, Katrina, Deepika; then got no work for 13 years, still richer than top heroines

Fugitive Vijay Mallya's son Siddharth to get married, know what Junior Mallya does, how much is his wealth?

‘Just three months more’: Deepika Padukone opens up on pregnancy, 'incredible experience' of working in Kalki 2898 AD

Viral video: Jodhpur man mounts 'mini shower' on scooter to beat the heat, internet reacts

Rituparna Sengupta questioned by ED officials for 5 hours in connection with multi-crore ration scam

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress once bigger than Priyanka, Katrina, Deepika; then got no work for 13 years, still richer than top heroines

Fugitive Vijay Mallya's son Siddharth to get married, know what Junior Mallya does, how much is his wealth?

This actor earned Rs 4.5 crore per minute for cameo; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Suriya, Prabhas, Amitabh

10 breathtaking images of Crab Nebula shared by NASA

10 most dangerous trees

8 effective home remedies to lighten dark underarms

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

India Overtakes Pakistan In Nuclear Weapons Count, China's Continues Rapid Expansion

Rajouri Garden Firing: One Killed In Firing Incident At Burger King Outlet In Delhi's Rajouri Garden

Why Infosys Offered Staff Incentives Up To Rs 8 Lakh To Employees?

Meet actress once bigger than Priyanka, Katrina, Deepika; then got no work for 13 years, still richer than top heroines

‘Just three months more’: Deepika Padukone opens up on pregnancy, 'incredible experience' of working in Kalki 2898 AD

Rituparna Sengupta questioned by ED officials for 5 hours in connection with multi-crore ration scam

HomeIndia

India

'We will...': Uddhav Thackeray makes big statement about BJP amid speculation of reconciliation

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister also criticised the BJP's narrative following the Lok Sabha polls, where he claimed the national party was masking its shortcomings by suggesting Shiv Sena (UBT) might join the NDA.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 07:07 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

'We will...': Uddhav Thackeray makes big statement about BJP amid speculation of reconciliation
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, on Wednesday, drew a firm line under any speculation about rejoining forces with the BJP, stating unequivocally that he would not align with those who sought to dismantle his party.

Speaking at an event marking the 58th Foundation Day of the Shiv Sena, Thackeray cast doubt on the longevity of the Narendra Modi government, predicting its collapse and replacement by an INDIA bloc-led administration.

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister also criticised the BJP's narrative following the Lok Sabha polls, where he claimed the national party was masking its shortcomings by suggesting Shiv Sena (UBT) might join the NDA.

Thackeray reiterated his stance, insisting, "We will never go with those who tried to finish off the Shiv Sena."

He also called for a delay in polling for 11 Legislative Council seats, pending Supreme Court rulings on disqualification pleas affecting lower house members.

Addressing BJP's ideological shift, Thackeray questioned the sincerity of its alliances with TDP and JDU, branding BJP's version of Hindutva as regressive compared to what he termed Shiv Sena's progressive Hindutva.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ram Charan reveals why he didn't come out of house for one week after RRR's success: 'The good or bad part about me...'

Over 500 Hajj pilgrims die amid scorching heat in Mecca, temperatures cross 50 degree celsius: Report

'If there is 0.001% negligence on the part of anyone it...': SC issues notices to NTA, Centre over NEET-UG

Shraddha Kapoor finally confirms she is dating Rahul Mody with mushy post on Instagram: 'Dil rakhle...'

Avenix Fzco Launches Fexobot, An Advanced EA for Gold Trading

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement