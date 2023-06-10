Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

'We will see...': Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri gives update on reducing petrol, diesel prices

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said state-run oil marketing companies did 'okay' in the last quarter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 03:48 PM IST

'We will see...': Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri gives update on reducing petrol, diesel prices
'We will see...': Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri gives update on reducing petrol, diesel prices (file photo: Twitter/Hardeep Puri)

Amid reports that oil marketing companies (OMC) are likely to reduce prices of petrol and diesel, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri gave an update on the issue on Saturday. The minister said that oil companies will be in a position to look at the issue if the international crude cost remains stable and these firms have a good next quarter.

He, however, added that he was not in a position to make an announcement on the issue. "As we go along we will see what can be done," the minister told a press conference. He said state-run oil marketing companies did 'okay' in the last quarter.

"They have recovered some of their losses. They have been very good corporate citizens. As we go along we will see what can be done," he said. The Narendra Modi-led government has ensured that there is no rise in oil prices since April 22, Puri said and noted that the government will ensure that consumers suffer no hardship.

READ | Sharad Pawar declares Praful Patel, Supriya Sule as NCP working presidents

Earlier, there were reports that the companies have almost recovered their losses and are nearing normalcy. As a result, the expectation is for the companies to lower the prices of petrol and diesel since they no longer face under-recoveries in these fuels. In Delhi, one litre of petrol costs Rs 96.72 on June 10, 2023, while one litre of diesel costs Rs 89.62.

(With inputs from agencies)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure
Nitya Shetty sparks controversy with semi-nude bathroom video, gets trolled for sipping champagne in bathtub
In pics: Politician-actress Archana Gautam's journey from Miss Bikini India to Bigg Boss 16, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?
Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar attend Pamela Chopra's prayer meet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
RBI Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 35 Junior Engineer posts at opportunities.rbi.org.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.