'We will not be afraid': Delhi Minister Atishi on ED raids at AAP leaders' residences

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches at nearly 10 locations, including the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary, among others connected to the Aam Aadmi Party.

ANI

Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 11:39 AM IST

Public Works Department Minister Atishi alleged on Tuesday that Aam Admi Party leaders were "threatened" in her first reaction to the Enforcement Directorate raids at the residence of Aam Admi Party leaders, claiming that the probe agency "has not been able to recover even a single rupee from them".

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches at nearly 10 locations, including the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary, among others connected to the Aam Aadmi Party.

Speaking at a news conference called specifically to 'expose' the ED Atishi said, "For the last 2 years, AAP leaders have been threatened. In the name of this so-called liquor scam, someone's house is raided, gets summoned, and is arrested... Even after hundreds of raids in two years, ED has not been able to recover even a single rupee."

Even after two years, ED has not found any concrete evidence, and the court has also repeatedly asked that evidence be presented...," the AAP leader added.

The Delhi minister also questioned the conduct of the agency during the probe into the alleged liquor scam"Cross questioning was done with a government witness. The statement given and statement in court were different. When footage was given, audio footage was deleted" Atishi claimed.

The AAP leader asserted that their leaders would not be "scared" of ED raids.Giving details about the raids, she said, "ED raids are going on against AAP leaders and people associated with it. Raids are underway at the residence of AAP Treasurer and MP ND Gupta, Arvind Kejriwal's PA and others""BJP want to suppress our party through central agencies but I want to tell them (BJP) that we will not be afraid...," the AAP leader further alleged. 

According to sources the raids are part of a money laundering probe being conducted by the agency. These raids come even as the agency moved a Delhi court against the AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for skipping its summons for the fifth time in a case linked to the Excise policy case.

Earlier in the month, a team from the Delhi crime branch visited the residence of Arvind Kjeriwal in civil lines and served a notice to join a probe into allegations that the BJP attempted to "poach" MLA's to topple his government. 

