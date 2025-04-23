A deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 left one tourist dead, triggered panic, and raised serious concerns over safety and tourism in Kashmir.

On April 22, 2025, a shocking terrorist attack targeted tourists in the popular hill station of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack, which took place in the afternoon, left one tourist dead and several others traumatized.

A local resident, Gulzar Ahmad, who witnessed the chaos, shared his emotional reaction. He said, “We were standing in the stand, and people were going towards the upper side. Around 2:45 pm, people started running everywhere. We heard that a gunshot had been fired. We quickly left the area. This incident will surely affect tourism here. No matter what we do now, people will not trust us again.” His words reflect the fear and worry shared by many residents who depend on tourism for their livelihood.

According to eyewitnesses and media reports, terrorists suddenly opened fire on a group of tourists. One man, Manjunath from Karnataka, was shot dead in front of his wife Pallavi and their 18-year-old son. The family had come to Pahalgam for a holiday. Pallavi later shared that the attacker told them, “We won’t kill you. Go and tell Modi.” This chilling statement has raised questions about the motive and planning behind the attack.

Reports also suggest that Hindus were specifically targeted during the incident. Women and children were mostly spared while many male tourists were attacked. Around 500 tourists were present in the area at the time, and panic spread rapidly after the gunshots were heard.

The attack has shocked the nation and is expected to seriously hurt tourism in Kashmir. Authorities have increased security and are investigating the attack. Helplines have also been set up for assistance. The government has promised strict action and support for the victims and their families.

This incident is a painful reminder of the ongoing challenges in the region and the need for stronger safety measures for tourists.