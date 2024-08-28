'We will definitely...': BRS leader K Kavitha after release from jail in Delhi excise policy case

K Kavitha was released from the Tihar jail on Tuesday evening after SC granted her bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy.

A day after her release from jail in the Delhi excise policy case, BRS leader K Kavitha on Wednesday said she believes that justice will prevail and will continue her legal fight.

Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was released from the Tihar jail here on Tuesday evening after the Supreme Court granted her bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy.

"I always believe that justice will prevail. We will definitely fight, and will not lose our resolve," Kavitha told reporters before departing for Hyderabad. The 46-year-old leader was in judicial custody for more than five months.

Upon her release from jail, she had said, "I will absolutely take the battle forward", signalling her intention to continue challenging the charges against her.

SC, on Tuesday, granted bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in the excise policy irregularities cases being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate. A bench of justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan directed to release K Kavitha immediately.

SC also imposed various conditions against Kavitha including not tampering with evidence or influencing witnesses in the matter. SC also directed her to give a bail bond of Rs 10 lakh each in both CBI and ED cases. The top court directed her to surrender her passport.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

READ | Bangla Bandh today live updates: BJP leader Locket Chatterjee detained at Kolkata's Bata Chowk