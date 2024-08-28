'We will definitely...': BRS leader K Kavitha after release from jail in Delhi excise policy case

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Top south actress sentenced to three months in prison, fined Rs 40 lakh for...

'Rohit only 59 percent, Kohli 61, and Bumrah...': Sanjay Manjrekar questions absence of senior players from...

The Rings of Power showrunner JD Payne 'listened to' criticism of season 1: 'Just people throwing mud...' | Exclusive

Viral video: Internet torn between adoration and alarm over lioness hugging man, watch

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: President Murmu slams society for violence against women; says, 'enough is enough…'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Top south actress sentenced to three months in prison, fined Rs 40 lakh for...

Top south actress sentenced to three months in prison, fined Rs 40 lakh for...

'Rohit only 59 percent, Kohli 61, and Bumrah...': Sanjay Manjrekar questions absence of senior players from...

'Rohit only 59 percent, Kohli 61, and Bumrah...': Sanjay Manjrekar questions absence of senior players from...

The Rings of Power showrunner JD Payne 'listened to' criticism of season 1: 'Just people throwing mud...' | Exclusive

The Rings of Power showrunner JD Payne 'listened to' criticism of season 1: 'Just people throwing mud...' | Exclusive

5 strange things found by astronauts in spac

5 strange things found by astronauts in spac

Stunning pink beaches around the world

Stunning pink beaches around the world

8 must-watch Bollywood movies based on popular novels

8 must-watch Bollywood movies based on popular novels

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Seven effective dietary tips to reduce heart attack risk

Seven effective dietary tips to reduce heart attack risk

Bollywood's biggest flop was also India's most expensive film, ruined superstar's career, earned only Rs 3.50 crore

Bollywood's biggest flop was also India's most expensive film, ruined superstar's career, earned only Rs 3.50 crore

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Kshitij Chauhan talks about his Bollywood journey, working with his idol John Abraham | Exclusive

Kshitij Chauhan talks about his Bollywood journey, working with his idol John Abraham | Exclusive

Top south actress sentenced to three months in prison, fined Rs 40 lakh for...

Top south actress sentenced to three months in prison, fined Rs 40 lakh for...

The Rings of Power showrunner JD Payne 'listened to' criticism of season 1: 'Just people throwing mud...' | Exclusive

The Rings of Power showrunner JD Payne 'listened to' criticism of season 1: 'Just people throwing mud...' | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

'We will definitely...': BRS leader K Kavitha after release from jail in Delhi excise policy case

K Kavitha was released from the Tihar jail on Tuesday evening after SC granted her bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 02:53 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

'We will definitely...': BRS leader K Kavitha after release from jail in Delhi excise policy case
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A day after her release from jail in the Delhi excise policy case, BRS leader K Kavitha on Wednesday said she believes that justice will prevail and will continue her legal fight.

Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was released from the Tihar jail here on Tuesday evening after the Supreme Court granted her bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy.

"I always believe that justice will prevail. We will definitely fight, and will not lose our resolve," Kavitha told reporters before departing for Hyderabad. The 46-year-old leader was in judicial custody for more than five months.

Upon her release from jail, she had said, "I will absolutely take the battle forward", signalling her intention to continue challenging the charges against her.

SC, on Tuesday, granted bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in the excise policy irregularities cases being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate. A bench of justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan directed to release K Kavitha immediately. 

SC also imposed various conditions against Kavitha including not tampering with evidence or influencing witnesses in the matter. SC also directed her to give a bail bond of Rs 10 lakh each in both CBI and ED cases. The top court directed her to surrender her passport.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

READ | Bangla Bandh today live updates: BJP leader Locket Chatterjee detained at Kolkata's Bata Chowk

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Indian genius who won Nobel prize for his groundbreaking work in...., not from IIT, IIM

Meet Indian genius who won Nobel prize for his groundbreaking work in...., not from IIT, IIM

Meet college dropout who worked for Rs 65, then turned a small cart into Rs 20000 crore company, owns India's largest...

Meet college dropout who worked for Rs 65, then turned a small cart into Rs 20000 crore company, owns India's largest...

'I would urge upon...': West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose's remarks on Nabanna Abhijan Rally

'I would urge upon...': West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose's remarks on Nabanna Abhijan Rally

Hindusthan National Glass Case: CCI files appeal in SC against NCLAT order

Hindusthan National Glass Case: CCI files appeal in SC against NCLAT order

This country to roll out plastic currency, including Rs 5000 notes, with advanced security features in...

This country to roll out plastic currency, including Rs 5000 notes, with advanced security features in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Seven effective dietary tips to reduce heart attack risk

Seven effective dietary tips to reduce heart attack risk

Bollywood's biggest flop was also India's most expensive film, ruined superstar's career, earned only Rs 3.50 crore

Bollywood's biggest flop was also India's most expensive film, ruined superstar's career, earned only Rs 3.50 crore

Not Irrfan, but this actor was offered Slumdog Millionaire first, he rejected film, later regretted his decision

Not Irrfan, but this actor was offered Slumdog Millionaire first, he rejected film, later regretted his decision

India’s most unsuccessful star kid, once bigger than Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, then gave 25 flops, no solo hit, now...

India’s most unsuccessful star kid, once bigger than Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, then gave 25 flops, no solo hit, now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement