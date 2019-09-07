'We've a new Lunar orbiter': Space Twitter asks ISRO to keep their chin up

Boosting the morale of scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) after the space agency lost communication with Chandrayaan-2's lander Vikram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India stands in solidarity with them and the country believes that best is yet to come.

Boosting the morale of scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) after the space agency lost communication with Chandrayaan-2's lander Vikram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India stands in solidarity with them and the country believes that best is yet to come.



While addressing the scientists here, Prime Minister Modi said, "Friends I could feel what you were going through few hours back, your eyes were conveying a lot. I could read the sadness on your faces. You have spent sleepless nights. Every person associated with this mission was in a different state, there were a lot of questions... I lived that moment with you when the connection was lost... There were questions in mind why the connection was lost?"

Scientists are of the opinion that the Orbiter, with its technical lifespan of one year, will over the course of time send several pictures and information to ISRO contributing to the frontiers of science. The Orbiter can also send information regarding the whereabouts of the lander and help astronomers at ISRO track its exact location and determine if the Vikram crash-landed or the communication got simply cut-off due to a technical snag.

Earlier, former ISRO Director D Sasikumar on Saturday had also said that the communication loss with "Vikram" lander may not have been due to crash-landing.

"We have to find out from the communication data whether it is a soft landing or it is a crash landing. In my opinion, it is not a crash landing because the communication channel is on between the lander and the orbiter. It should be intact. So, let us hope after the analysis done, we may be able to get the final figure," he had said while talking to a news agency.

India has a vibrant space program, and they'll move on from this. They (and Israel) are to be commended for showing their lunar landing attempts live on the web. — Eric Berger (@SciGuySpace) September 6, 2019

How many little Indian children, including mine, are talking about ‘orbits’, ‘escape velocity’, ‘rocket fuel’, ‘perigee’, this morning.



This is why science is important. #Chandrayaan2 — Obstetrix (@ScissorTongue) September 7, 2019

If we failed to land the Vikram it is pertinent to note that the ORBITER is where majority of work is, which had been done. The Orbiter is safely in Lunar orbit and it may take time but it will prevail. #Chandrayaan2 — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) September 7, 2019

Meanwhile, we have a new lunar orbiter....... — Sanjeev Sanyal (@sanjeevsanyal) September 7, 2019

If Vikram failed to land - which it looks like - REMEMBER the ORBITER is where 95% of the experiments are. The Orbiter is safely in Lunar orbit and performing its mission. This is not a total failure. Not at all. #Chandrayaan2 #India #MoonLanding #VikramLander — Chris G - NSF (@ChrisG_NSF) September 6, 2019

On the bright side, we still have a new lunar orbiter. — Alexandra Witze (@alexwitze) September 6, 2019

India's @isro lost contact with the Vikram lander just 2.1 km above the lunar surface--so close. Important to remember that the Chndrayaan-2 orbiter and its 8 instruments are safely orbiting the Moon. https://t.co/1sOCq4uy0R pic.twitter.com/ACmBzsnVMR — Corey S. Powell (@coreyspowell) September 6, 2019

There were two-part of #Chandrayaan2 Mission. Put an orbiter in Lunar orbit & send a lander on Moon surface. We put orbit successfully, Yes we failed in lander, We shall do it again.



But a country earning forex by exporting Donkey's should be the last one to preach & mock https://t.co/CJRMCfS9bH — Vikrant (@vikrantkumar) September 7, 2019

We still have the orbiter and we will send another lander https://t.co/PpxbHVNgIg — Kushan Mitra (@kushanmitra) September 7, 2019

#Chandrayaan2 failed lunar landing hurts more than #Beresheet because it had a rover and an impressive set of scientific instruments. But keep at it, @isro ! — Cesare Grava (@cesaregrava) September 7, 2019

On the bright side, we still have a new Lunar Orbiter. #ISRO #Chandrayaan2 pic.twitter.com/dXIvQ8z8f7 — Aditya Singh (@iAadityaS) September 6, 2019