'We've a new Lunar orbiter': Space Twitter asks ISRO to keep their chin up

 Boosting the morale of scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) after the space agency lost communication with Chandrayaan-2's lander Vikram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India stands in solidarity with them and the country believes that best is yet to come.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 07, 2019, 12:57 PM IST

 Boosting the morale of scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) after the space agency lost communication with Chandrayaan-2's lander Vikram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India stands in solidarity with them and the country believes that best is yet to come.


While addressing the scientists here, Prime Minister Modi said, "Friends I could feel what you were going through few hours back, your eyes were conveying a lot. I could read the sadness on your faces. You have spent sleepless nights. Every person associated with this mission was in a different state, there were a lot of questions... I lived that moment with you when the connection was lost... There were questions in mind why the connection was lost?"

Scientists are of the opinion that the Orbiter, with its technical lifespan of one year, will over the course of time send several pictures and information to ISRO contributing to the frontiers of science. The Orbiter can also send information regarding the whereabouts of the lander and help astronomers at ISRO track its exact location and determine if the Vikram crash-landed or the communication got simply cut-off due to a technical snag.

Earlier, former ISRO Director D Sasikumar on Saturday had also said that the communication loss with "Vikram" lander may not have been due to crash-landing.

"We have to find out from the communication data whether it is a soft landing or it is a crash landing. In my opinion, it is not a crash landing because the communication channel is on between the lander and the orbiter. It should be intact. So, let us hope after the analysis done, we may be able to get the final figure," he had said while talking to a news agency.

