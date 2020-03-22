We shouldn't start celebrating, long fight has begun: Modi speaks on 'Janata Curfew'

In the midst of the 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday which will conclude at 9 pm today, Narendra Modi on Saturday cautioned the citizens of India against celebrating the successful implementation of the event as the fight against the pandemic has just begun. He also instructed the citizens to obey the lockdown imposed in certain districts and states, and not leave their houses unless it is absolutely necessary.

"Today's JantaCurfew may end at 9 pm, but that doesn't mean we should start celebrating. Do not consider it a success. This is the beginning of a long fight. Today, the countrymen have told that we are capable, if we decide, we can beat the biggest challenge together," Modi tweeted.

"Follow the instructions being issued by the central government and the state governments. In districts and states where the lockdown is announced, do not leave the houses at all. Apart from this, do not get out of the houses unless it is very necessary in the rest," he added.

He also said that as the long battle against tackling the virus continues, social distancing is the key mantra to prevent the further spread of the virus.

"It is the sound of thanks, but also the beginning of victory in a long battle. Let us, with this determination, tie ourselves in social distancing for a long battle with this restraint." he said.

In Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday ordered a complete lockdown in the national capital from 6 AM tomorrow (Monday, March 23) till the midnight of March 31 (Tuesday, next week), with the aim of cutting down the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as the pandemic continues to spread like wildfire across India.

"No transport services will be allowed, despite few DTC buses. All borders of the national capital will be sealed and domestic and international flights will be suspended," Kejriwal said, adding that among the 27 cases in Delhi, six fall under the category of transmission while 21 had come from foreign countries.

The order from the Delhi government also issued directives regarding quarantine. "Any individual suspected or confirmed with COVID-19 shall take measures for preventions or treatment that is home quarantine, institution quarantine, isolation or any such person shall cooperate to render assistance or comply with the directions of the surveillance personnel," the order stated.

In Rajsthan too lockdown was imposed in view of the coronavirus. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday ordered a "complete lockdown" in the state till March 31 in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus outbreak.

Only essential services will be exempted from the lockdown, Gehlot said.

"In order to contain the spread of #CoronaVirus, there will be complete lockdown in #Rajasthan from tomorrow, except for essential services, till 31st March. All offices – govt and private, malls, shops, factories will be closed & public transport services will be shut down too," he said in a tweet.

The lockdown will come into effect on Sunday when the country observes a day-long Janata Curfew from 7 am to 9 pm.

Also, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has now announced that the entire state will go on complete lockdown from 4 PM on Monday, until March 27.

In an order issued by the Health & Family Welfare Department under the West Bengal government, it was said that the measure was taken as it is "imperative to adopt social distancing and isolation measures across the identified urban and rural areas in the state of West Bengal".

The order was imposed under Section 2, 3 and 4 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, from which is framed the West Bengal Epidemic Disease, Covid-19 Regulations, 2020 for prevention and containment of coronavirus disease, 2019.

Total positive cases in India stands at 341.