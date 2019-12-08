'We should never denigrate our country': Venkaiah Naidu after Rahul Gandhi's 'rape capital' remark

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu indirectly referred to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's yesterday's remark that India has become a rape capital and said we should never denigrate our country and also not get into politics in such matters of atrocities.

"Bad name is coming to India. Somebody said India is becoming capital of so & so, I don't want to get into that. We should never denigrate our country and we should also not get into politics in such matters of atrocities," Venkaiah Naidu said.

"Bringing new laws is no solution. I am not against bringing any new law or bill. We brought Bill on Nirbhaya. What happened? Is the problem solved?" he added.

"In Indian tradition, we treat women as mother and sister, but what has happened in the recent days, in certain parts is really a shame and challenge for all of us," Vice President mentioned.

"In Indian tradition, we treat women as mother and sister, but what has happened in the recent days, in certain parts is really a shame and challenge for all of us," Vice President mentioned.

On Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Centre over the death of Unnao rape victim saying foreign nations are asking the question, why India is unable to look after its daughters and sisters.

"India is known as the rape capital of the world. Foreign nations are asking the question of why India is unable to look after its daughters and sisters. A UP MLA of BJP is involved in the rape of a woman and the Prime Minister doesn't say a single word," Rahul Gandhi said in Wayanad while hinting at another Unnao rape case in which BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar is accused.

Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad, Kerala: "India is known as the rape capital of the world. Foreign nations are asking the question why India is unable to look after its daughters & sisters. A UP MLA of BJP is involved in rape of a woman & the Prime Minister doesn't say a single word" - December 7, 2019

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hit out at the BJP government and said, "Victim's whole family has been constantly harassed since last year. I have heard that the culprits have some BJP connection. That is why they were being shielded. There is no fear among criminals in the state."

"Chief Minister is saying there is no place for criminals in the state but what he has turned the state into, I think there is no place for women here," she added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the death of Unnao rape victim saying that all the accused have been arrested and the case will be taken to a fast-track court.

The Unnao rape survivor passed away at 11:40 pm on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest, Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital confirmed. She was on Thursday airlifted to the hospital where she was undergoing urgent medical treatment for the burns on her body.

On Thursday, the rape survivor in Unnao, some 60 km from state capital Lucknow, was set ablaze by those accused who are out on bail.

The attack on the rape survivor has created a massive outrage in the country with demands for strict punishment to the culprits. The incident resonated in the Parliament, with Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu assuring the House that he has spoken to UP chief secretary on the matter.

The five men who raped her in March this year are suspected to be behind the incident. All of them have been arrested, the police said. Out of them, two are accused of raping her.