Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'We need to…': PM Modi interacts with would-be ministers ahead of swearing-in ceremony; watch video

VK Pandian, Naveen Patnaik's close aide, quits politics after BJD's defeat in Odisha

This singer, worth Rs 164 crore, quit using phone in 2015; know why

Deepika Padukone's intense look in new Kalki 2898 AD poster impresses Ranveer Singh, fans call her 'queen of Bollywood'

Meet Nara Bhuvaneshwari, wife of TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu, father was a legendary actor-turned-politician, he was...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'We need to…': PM Modi's interacts with would-be ministers ahead of swearing-in ceremony; watch video

Viral video: Wild animals' astonishing reactions to mirror will leave you awestruck

Kangana Ranaut's old post justifying Will Smith slapping Chris Rock resurfaces, netizens say 'hypocrisy at it's best'

8 lifestyle factors that lead to early ageing

8 Animals with longest lifespans

9 TV shows to binge-watch with friends

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

India Vs Pakistan: Harbhajan Singh And Navjot Singh Sidhu React On IND Vs PAK Clash In T20 WC 2024

PM Modi Oath Ceremony Updates: Leaders Of 7 Neighboring Nations Will Grace PM Modi's Oath Ceremony

NZ Vs AFG Highlights: Another Upset In T20 World Cup 2024, Afghanistan Beat New Zealand By 84 Runs

Deepika Padukone's intense look in new Kalki 2898 AD poster impresses Ranveer Singh, fans call her 'queen of Bollywood'

Kangana Ranaut's old post justifying Will Smith slapping Chris Rock resurfaces, netizens say 'hypocrisy at it's best'

Munjya box office collection day 2: Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma-starrer horror comedy sees 80% growth, earns...

HomeIndia

India

'We need to…': PM Modi interacts with would-be ministers ahead of swearing-in ceremony; watch video

He congratulated all the MPs and advised them against being influenced by others during work.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Jun 09, 2024, 04:09 PM IST

'We need to…': PM Modi interacts with would-be ministers ahead of swearing-in ceremony; watch video
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi on Sunday, interacted with members of Parliament who are likely to take oath as Cabinet and Council of Ministers.

PM-designate hosted a high tea at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital before the oath ceremony this evening.

He congratulated all the MPs and advised them against being influenced by others during work.

“We need to continue with the Viksit Bharat agenda. Development work will go on without any halt,” he said.

After attending the tea meeting, former Haryana Chief Minister and Karnal MP Manohar Lal Khattar said, "It is a tradition of Narendra Modi that he calls people to his residence for a tea meeting. He only calls those whom he wants to induct into his cabinet. Some formalities were to be done, which I have completed. He has asked for us to stay in Delhi for the next 24 hours. Apart from me from Haryana, Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar were also present in the meeting..."

Republican Party of India Rajya Sabha MP Ramdas Athawale said that he will be part of the new ministers to be inducted in later this evening.

"Today, Narendra Modi will take oath as the PM for the third time. It is a matter of pride for the entire country. The oath-taking ceremony will be done today, and the portfolios will be decided tomorrow. I will be happy with whatever portfolio I am given... Around 60 leaders of the NDA were present in the tea meeting today..."

BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat who was present at the meeting at Prime Minsiter's residence said, "... The Prime Minister has given me the opportunity to serve the country by including me in his team for the third consecutive time. We will work as a team under the leadership of the Prime Minister and will fulfil all the promises and live up to the expectations and aspirations of the country."

Two-time Rajya Sabha MP Ramnath Kumar of the Janata Dal (United), Ramnath Thakur, son of former Bihar Chief Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee late Karpuri Thakur said he was thankful for being included in the Cabinet.

"On behalf of my family, my party, I express my gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar... I express my gratitude to them for including a small person like me in the Union Cabinet. He (PM Modi in the meeting) said that we will work on the path of development with dedication towards the people of the country...," Thakur said.

Giriraj Singh who bagged a Lok Sabah election victory from Bihar's Begusari this general election and who was among those hosted at the tea meeting today said, "I want to thank PM Modi for showing trust in me. There was one discussion that we have to transform India into a 'Viksit Bharat'. It is not about any particular portfolio. Every department is important..."

BJP leader from Uttarakhand Ajay Tamta who was hosted at the Prime Minister's residence said, "I feel fortunate to get the opportunity to work with the Prime Minister. For this, I thank BJP, all the voters of my constituency and the Prime Minister...Whatever work I get, I will contribute to taking that work forward with all my strength..."

A video of the interaction at the Prime Minister's residence this afternoon Modi was seen briefing the incoming ministers, setting the tone for the government's agenda and priorities moving forward.

BJP leaders Manohar Lal Khattar, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal, Mandaviya, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were seen attending the meeting and can be seen as a certainty in the new government, sources said.

Despite losing the Ludhiana seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP leader and three-time former Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu was spotted attending the meeting of probable ministers set to join the Modi cabinet 3.0.

LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, Rajnath Singh, Kiren Rijiju, Jyotiraditya Scindia, were among others who arrived for the tea meeting.

(with inputs from ANI)

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Israel-Hamas war: IDF rescues 4 hostages kidnapped in October 7 Hamas attack

Netflix sued for Rs 1420 crore for controversial show Baby Reindeer by woman who inspired series, she claims...

NED vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Netherlands vs South Africa

Ticket price for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup blockbuster clash soar to Rs 1.46 crore - Check details

Meet actress, Alia Bhatt's cousin, became overnight star; divorce and depression ruined her career, is now a pole dancer

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement