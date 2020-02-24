'We need more people like her': Twitter praises elderly woman for scolding bikers driving on footpath in Pune

How often you see people violating traffic rules? Few times? And how often you ignore them and move forward? All the time!

Well, that is not the case with Nirmala Gokhale. Instead of depending on Pune police, Nirmala took things into her hands and taught a lesson to bikers for not following the rules.

Nirmala Gokhale was filmed scolding bikers driving on the footpath on Friday.

A Twitter user Roads of Mumbai (@RoadsOfMumbai) shared the video with the caption, "This aunty from Pune is an inspiration to many. Well done Ma'am. Shame on Bikers who ride on footpaths. It''s sad to see senior citizens have to do the job what traffic police are supposed to do in our country."

This aunty from Pune is an inspiration to many. Well done Ma'am. Shame on Bikers who ride on footpaths. It's sad to see senior citizens have to do the job what traffic police is supposed to do in our country.@nnatuTOI @mumbaimatterz @MNCDFbombay @mid_daypic.twitter.com/AB1TWmQPRW — Roads of Mumbai (@RoadsOfMumbai) February 21, 2020

In the video, an elderly woman can be seen scolding bikers driving on the footpath while giving them an earful.

The video has garnered more than 343k views and 2.2k retweets.

She has earned the respect of people from across the nation as the clip went viral.

Responding to the post, Pune police wrote, "Noted, We will definitely work on it."

Noted, We will definitely work on it. — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) February 21, 2020

As the post went viral, social media has been abuzz with reactions.

A user wrote, "Wonderful to see this lady doing what she is doing. We need many many more to teach discipline to our drivers."

Another wrote, "Hats off to senior citizens of Pune for teaching the riders some civic sense."

"Sadly in this country, no one has basic Civic sense. People think violating Law & Order is some kind of an achievement" read one post.

A user remarked, "This problem is everywhere. Either, hawkers or otherwise Bikers misuse the Footpaths."

We require more people like her. — Dimple Kadam (@dimple12) February 21, 2020

Shame on these people! Sad that poor woman has to come on the road to give them a lesson or two! Insanity — Havovi (@Havovi9) February 22, 2020

Kudos to this aunty !!! We all should unite against such bikers in Mumbai also — Urich (@KamathUrich) February 21, 2020

Kudos to her!!! — Uncommon Man!!! (@PRV2204) February 21, 2020

