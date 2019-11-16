We look forward to productive Parliament session: PM Modi after all-party meeting

After taking part in an all-party meeting convened by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla ahead of the winter session at Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he "looked forward to a productive Parliament session".

The meeting was organised at 3:30 PM in the Parliament Library Building in New Delhi. The winter session of Parliament will commence from November 18 and continue till December 13.

"Had a wonderful interaction with leaders and MPs across party lines this evening. We look forward to a productive Parliament session, where people-centric and development oriented issues would be discussed", Modi posted on Twitter.

Had a wonderful interaction with leaders and MPs across party lines this evening. We look forward to a productive Parliament session, where people-centric and development oriented issues would be discussed. pic.twitter.com/EsNze39bSA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 16, 2019

The meeting was attended by leaders across parties. Among the attendees were Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and the junior minister in the ministry Arjun Ram Meghwal, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay, DMK leader TR Baalu, BSP's Danish Ali, LJP's Chirag Paswan and AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi.

Delhi's air pollution was among the issues raised by the MPs at the meeting.

After the meeting concluded, Lok Sabha Speaker Birla said, "There has been a pleasant discussion with the MPs of all political parties, everyone has given the assurance that the session will run smoothly."

Among the bills that are likely to be taken up in the Winter session is on regularising 1,728 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. A bill to penalise people who assault doctors on duty may also be brought. The government will also introduce bills to replace two ordinances, corporate tax rate cuts and ban on e-cigarettes.