'We'll make Ayodhya pride of India and the world': Yogi Adityanath at meeting with Ram Mandir Trust members, MP, MLAs

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held a meeting with Ayodhya MP, MLAs and members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust and the local administration. At the meeting, Yogi announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Ayodhya.

"We'll make Ayodhya the pride of India and the world. Cleanliness should be the first condition. There is an opportunity for Ayodhya to prove through self-discipline its capability and be the way the world expects to see it," the Chief Minister said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Ayodhya on Saturday to review preparations for the 'Bhoomi pujan' for the construction of Lord Ram temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi premises.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, according to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the president of the temple trust.

The construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will begin after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone( Bhoomi pujan ) in which chief ministers of many states, ministers from the union cabinet, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are also likely to participate.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, set up in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict, held its second meeting last week.

In March this year, the 'Ram Lalla' idol was shifted to a temporary structure near Manas Bhawan in Ram Janmabhoomi premises till the completion of the construction of Ram temple.

The Supreme Court had on November 9 last year directed the Central Government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a Ram temple.

The Prime Minister had on February 5 announced the formation of a trust for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The 15-member Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has been mandated by the central government to oversee the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.