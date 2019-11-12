We'll come together like Modi and Mufti, says Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Moments after the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress announced that they need more time to discuss about supporting Shiv Sena to form a government in Maharashtra, the latter's chief Uddhav Thackeray held a press conference and said that all three parties will hold talks further on the matter.

Speaking to the reporters, Thackeray said that the Maharashtra Governor did not give Shiv Sena an extension to prove that the party has the required numbers. "The BJP was invited by the Maharashtra Governor but they refused to form a government in the state. We received a letter from the governor and we were asked to respond within 24 hours. We were asked to produce the support from other parties by 7:30 PM. We needed 48 hours but the governor didn't give us time", he said.

"Our claim remains, we wanted 48 hours for support. We told the governor that we are interested in forming the government. The way Congress and NCP want clarity on certain issues, we also want clarity of some issues. Thus, we asked for 48 hours. We do not understand the governor's logic of rejecting our request", Thackeray added.

When asked about the difference in ideologies Shiv Sena has with Congress and NCP, Thackeray quoted the example from Jammu and Kashmir when BJP and PDP came together to form the government.

"Now, the governor has given us enough time, we will discuss our common minimum programme. We will come together with parties of different ideologies, just like Mufti and Modi came together and BJP and JDU came together", he said.

Attacking the BJP, the Sena supremo said that the party failed to keep its promise of giving the CM post to Shiv Sena.

"They tried to prove that I was a liar. The BJP's Hindutva is not true Hindutva. If you do not believe in the teachings of Ram, who was the God of truth, then you can't call yourself a Ram-bhakt or a Hindutva party," he stated.

On asking whether talks with BJP are completely off the table, Thackeray said that it was BJP who closed the option.

"Why are you in such a hurry? It's politics. Six months time has been given. I didn't finish the BJP option, it was BJP itself which did that," he answered

#WATCH Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray reacts to a question 'Is the BJP option completely finished?'. Says, "Why are you in such a hurry? It's politics. 6 months time has been given (President's Rule). I didn't finish the BJP option, it was BJP itself which did that..." pic.twitter.com/3pew41hMuF — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2019

Meanwhile, BJP has said that the party will try to form the government in the state.

"President's rule is unfortunate but we expect that Maharashtra will get a stable government soon", former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated in a press note.

Earlier, Congres and NCP had announced that both parties will discuss some fine details first before talking to Shiv Sena on government formation.

Addressing a joint press conference with NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leader Ahmed Patel condemned the imposition of President's rule in the state. "The way President's rule was recommended, I condemn it. This government has violated the SC guidelines on President's rule on several occasions in the last five years", he said.

Patel further added that Congress did not get any invitation from the governor to prove the majority and the governor has made a mockery of democracy.

Responding to a question, NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar informed that his party will hold a discussion first with Congress and then take a decision. "We need to discuss some fine points with Congress before going ahead with our support to Shiv Sena", he said.

President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra for six months on Tuesday as no party could claim the stake to form a government.

During the period, the state assembly will remain in suspended animation. However, if a party has the numbers to form a government, it can do so after proving its majority on the floor of the House. The President's rule will be withdrawn in that case.

BJP-Sena fought the election as a pre-poll alliance but had been stuck over the 50-50 formula for government formation, with the latter demanding to rotate the chief ministers' post for 2.5 years each between the two parties.