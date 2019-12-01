'We have to do more than just speak up': Priyanka Gandhi 'deeply disturbed' over Hyderabad, Sambhal rape-murders

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday took to Twitter to express her shock regarding two recent incidents of brutal violence against women in the country, stating that she was 'deeply disturbed' by the 'savage rape and murder of the young veterinarian in Hyderabad and the teenage girl in Sambhal'.

"I have been so deeply disturbed by the savage rape and murder of the young veterinarian in Hyderabad and the teenage girl in Sambhal that no words are enough to express my outrage," Gandhi said, adding that that as a society we have to do far more than just speak up when these horrific incidents take place.

Priyanka Gandhi is the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee in charge of Eastern Uttar Pradesh. Insisting that just speaking up is not enough, the Congress leader said that instead, our mindsets have to be jolted into changing our mindsets and refusing to accept the way women are treated in the society on a daily basis.

"Our mindsets have to be jolted into changing, into rejecting violence, into refusing to accept the abhorrent manner in which women are being brutalised on a daily basis," Priyanka Gandhi wrote in a follow-up tweet.

For context, a 26-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderadabad's Shadnagar was raped before being murdered and her body was set on fire. The police later recovered the charred body. In a separate incident, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped and set ablaze by her neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal last week. The incidents have raised a furore in the country with scores of citizens on social media raising questions regarding the safety of women in this country.