We have received 42,000 rapid testing kits, will be used in containment zones tomorrow: Delhi Health Minister

Delhi's Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Saturday said that the administration has received 42,000 rapid testing kits which will be used in containment zones from Sunday.

The Delhi government on Friday added eight more containment zones to the list, taking the total in the capital to 68 as the number of cases climbed to 1707 with 67 new cases.

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev has asked all district magistrates to use the new 'Assess Koro Na' app for door-to-door survey in containment zones.

The app will speed up decision-making by analysing real-time data as the officials said the delay in collecting and analysis the data of a person in physical form is a major challenge.

The ICMR issued guidelines for COVID-19 testing in hotspot zones. It stated that On people with ILI (Influenza-like illness- cold, cough, fever), the RT-PCR tests will be conducted. If the test is positive it means that they are infected. If the test is negative, it means that they are not infected but need to take all precautionary measures.

After seven days, a Rapid Antibody Test will be conducted. If that turns out to be positive, the person will be put in quarantine for seven days. If symptoms also begin to show then they will be hospitalised. If there are symptoms of coronavirus then too the person will be sent to seven days of quarantine even if the test is negative. It is necessary to get RT-PCR tests when a person starts showing coronavirus symptoms.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government will conduct Rapid Tests of all personnel who are providing any type of service during the lockdown upon receiving the rapid test kits. This includes delivery boys, ration shops, medical shops, Vegetable & fruit vendors, etc.

A total of 20,000+ service personnel will be covered under these rapid tests.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday informed that 6.5 Lakh medical kits have cleared all customs on Wednesday and arrived from China.

According to sources in the government, Rapid Antibody Testing Kits (first lot of 3 lakh from Guangzhou Wondfo and 2.5 lakh from Zhuhai Livzon) and RNA Extraction Kits (1 lakh from MGI Shenzhen) reached India on Thursday.

The death toll in Delhi rose to 42 after four more casualties were reported on Friday.

911 patients are admitted at hospitals, of which 27 are in ICUs & 6 are on ventilators, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said.