Headlines

Navratri 2023 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini puja vidhi, colour, mantra, significance

‘We have plans to go to Mars, Venus and Moon again’: ISRO Chairman S Somnath

Kolkata: Home Minister Amit Shah to inaugurate Ram Mandir-themed Durga Puja pandal today

Meet Bigg Boss 17's Anurag Dobhal aka The UK07 Rider, 'world’s most popular moto vlogger', know his Elvish Yadav connect

Meet Vikas Purohit, IIM graduate, who worked in Mukesh Ambani's firm, now serving in Meta as...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Vikas Purohit, IIM graduate, who worked in Mukesh Ambani's firm, now serving in Meta as...

Navratri 2023 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini puja vidhi, colour, mantra, significance

‘We have plans to go to Mars, Venus and Moon again’: ISRO Chairman S Somnath

7 Alternatives of wheat flour

10 lower back stretches to reduce pain, improve mobility

7 Ways to naturally reduce anxiety

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

Meet Bigg Boss 17's Anurag Dobhal aka The UK07 Rider, 'world’s most popular moto vlogger', know his Elvish Yadav connect

Meet Sana Raees Khan, Bigg Boss 17 contestant, criminal lawyer who fought for bail in Aryan Khan drugs case

Bigg Boss 17 premiere highlights: 24/7 live begins with new groups, alliances and season's first big fight

HomeIndia

India

‘We have plans to go to Mars, Venus and Moon again’: ISRO Chairman S Somnath

Stressing that the scientists at ISRO would be focused on taking up regular missions like launching satellites for communications and remote sensing, said S Somnath.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 05:54 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

ISRO has lined up a series of exploration missions including to Mars, Venus and the Moon again, apart from the maiden human spaceflight programme, Chairman S Somanath said on Sunday. The space agency also has drawn up plans to launch missions for studying climate and weather conditions of the Earth, the space agency chief said, speaking to reporters. 

Besides, ISRO is also working on regular scientific missions including communication, and remote sensing satellites, Somanath, who is also the Secretary of the Department of Space, said here. Speaking about the Gaganyaan programme, he said the maiden TV-D1 test flight is scheduled for October 21. 

Elaborating about the upcoming missions undertaken by the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency, he said, “We have exploration missions. We have plans to go to Mars, Venus, and again sometime to the Moon. We also have programmes to look at the climate and weather of Earth.” 

Stressing that the scientists at ISRO would be focused on taking up regular missions like launching satellites for communications and remote sensing, he said scientific missions are also in the pipeline to look at issues like aeronomy, thermal imaging, and climate change impact assessment. 

“So many things are there and we are very busy doing all of this,” he said. 

To a query about whether scientists were able to receive any kind of response from the Vikram lander of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, which successfully made a soft landing on the surface of the Moon on August 23, he said Vikram had done its job very well during the lunar day (the equivalent of 14 Earth days) at which time it was programmed to perform its functions. “It is happily sleeping on the Moon. 

It has done its job very well. Maybe if it wishes to wake up, let it wake up. Until then, we will wait,” he said. ISRO made efforts to re-establish communication with rover Pragyan and lander Vikram after they were put into sleep mode in September following the onset of night on the Moon. "No signals have been received from them. Efforts to establish contact will continue," ISRO had said. 

After the historic landing on August 23, lander Vikram and rover Pragyan performed different tasks on the lunar surface, including detecting the presence of sulphur and recording relative temperature. 

About ISRO's maiden mission to study the Sun, Somanath said the spacecraft is ‘very healthy' and is on a 110-day long journey to the Lagrange point L1 and is expected to reach the intended destination by the “middle of January.” 

“It is a long journey. It is almost 110 days of journey and it has covered some distance now. We corrected a little bit of its trajectory, because early correction is important to reach the L1 point. After tracking, we find it is going in the right direction towards the L1 point,” he said. 

Observing that the rocket is on a ‘complex travel', Somanath said, “It takes almost another 70-75 days further to reach. By the middle of January, it will reach there. After that, we will make some corrections to make it enter into the Halo orbit at the L1 point.” 

“After that instruments will be switched on and it will start doing the scientific data streaming. Currently, everything is very healthy on Aditya L1,” he said. 

Aditya-L1 was launched on September 2, and it is the first Indian space-based observatory that will study the Sun from a halo orbit around the first Sun-Earth Lagrangian point (L1), which is located roughly 1.5 million km from the Earth. 

Earlier, Somanath visited the residence of renowned agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan, who passed away on September 28. He met the family members of the eminent plant geneticist known as the driving force behind India's ‘Green Revolution', here in the city. 

“I am here today just to pay my tributes and my affection to his (M S Swaminathan's) contribution… Whoever works in whichever field whether it is space, agriculture or sustainability and many other domains, we all find a place to work together,” he said. 

“Thank you so much for the opportunity. His (M S Swaminathan's) legacy will continue to inspire more young people in the country to work in science and technology.” Somanath said. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Navratri 2023: Why onion, garlic should be avoided during nine auspicious days

Amaan Ali Bangash says masses don't know people who are popular on social media| Exclusive

ISRO to fly first test of Ganganyaan's crew module escape system on October 21

This Rajasthan village celebrates birth of every girl child by planting 111 trees, details inside

Tiger Shroff skates on busy road in viral video, netizens react: 'Koi pooche toh...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE