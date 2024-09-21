Twitter
India

'We have never...': Amul refutes allegations of supplying ghee to Tirupati Temple amid row over Laddoo Prasadam

Amul has refuted claims of supplying ghee to Tirupati Balaji temple amid the ongoing row over Laddoo Prasadam.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 21, 2024, 08:52 AM IST

'We have never...': Amul refutes allegations of supplying ghee to Tirupati Temple amid row over Laddoo Prasadam
Representative Image (Image/iStock)
Amul, a popular Indian dairy brand, has denied allegations of supplying ghee to Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati Balaji temple amid the ongoing controversy over Laddoo Prasadam following claims that the ghee used in making the sweets contained animal fats. 

In an official statement, Amul clarified, "We wish to clarify that Amul has never supplied ghee to TTD,” adding that their ghee is produced from high-quality milk in ISO-certified facilities.

 

 

The dairy giant also emphasised that their ghee is purely made of milk fat and highlighted that the process undergoes stringest quality checks and adulteration checks in line with FSSAI standards. 

"Amul Ghee is made purely from milk fat, which undergoes stringent quality checks, including adulteration tests in line with FSSAI standards. This clarification aims to put an end to the misinformation campaign against Amul," the statement said. 

Amul further highlighted that their ghee is India's most trusted ghee brand for more than 50 years. 

"Amul ghee is India's most trusted ghee brand for more than 50+ years and continues to be an integral part of Indian households", it said. 

The controversy around Tirupati Laddoo 

A massive controversy was triggered after the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh alleged that the ghee used in making Tirupati Laddoo Prasadam contained animal fats such as fish oil and pork during the previous YSRCP regime. The allegations follow NDDB CALF lab findings which suggested adulteration in the ghee. 

The private laboratory carried out the tests in July after the government received complaints of change in taste in Laddoo Prasadam at Tirupati Balaji temple. 

Meanwhile, the opposition YSRCP denied the claims and accused the government of 'making wild statements for political reasons'. 

Earlier, Union Health Minister JP Nadda spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and sought a report on the issue. He also affirmed that the matter would be examined by the FSSAI and that suitable action would be taken against those involved. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
