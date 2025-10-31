FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Rishab Shetty, Kareena Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee laud Team India for record-breaking chase against Australia to reach World Cup final: 'Kamaal kar diya'

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis giv BIG UPDATE on farm loan waiver says, 'we will waive farmers' loans by...'

'We farmers don’t fight for fame': 82-year-old Punjab farmer Mohinder Kaur’s unshaken stand in defamation case against Kangana Ranaut; Know what actually happened

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti makes shocking claim, says psychics told her two people murdered late actor: 'Do log aaye the jo...'

ISIS terrorist captured in Afghanistan, who infiltrated using fake ID card, makes BIG confession says, 'Received training in Pakistan...'

Bank Holidays in November 2025: Banks to remain closed for 10 days this month, check state-wise list here

Amid divorce rumours, Jay Bhanushali cheers for Mahhi Vij, wants her to 'shine': 'Looking forward for...'

Russia launches massive strikes on Ukraine's energy grid; two killed

Gold, silver prices fall today, October 31: 24K gold at Rs...; Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and others

Sameer Wankhede's defamation suit against The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Delhi HC asks former NCB officer, Netflix, Red Chillies to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi Air Pollution: AQI recorded at 268 categorized as 'poor', air quality slightly improves in Anand Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Patparganj, remains 'very poor' in...

Delhi Air Pollution: AQI recorded at 268 categorized as 'poor', air quality...

Rishab Shetty, Kareena Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee laud Team India for record-breaking chase against Australia to reach World Cup final: 'Kamaal kar diya'

Rishab, Kareena, Manoj laud Team India for reaching World Cup final

Bihar Elections 2025 live: NDA to release manifesto shortly

Bihar Elections 2025 live: NDA to release manifesto shortly

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeIndia

INDIA

'We farmers don’t fight for fame': 82-year-old Punjab farmer Mohinder Kaur’s unshaken stand in defamation case against Kangana Ranaut; Know what actually happened

Farmer Mohinder Kaur’s four-year defamation battle against BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut reached a turning point as Kangana appeared in Bathinda court, apologised, and was granted bail. The 78-year-old farmer vows to continue her fight for dignity and justice.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 09:44 AM IST

'We farmers don’t fight for fame': 82-year-old Punjab farmer Mohinder Kaur’s unshaken stand in defamation case against Kangana Ranaut; Know what actually happened
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut appeared before a Bathinda court on Monday in connection with a defamation case filed by 78-year-old farmer Mohinder Kaur. The actress expressed regret over the misunderstanding and tendered an apology, following which the court granted her bail. The next hearing has been scheduled for November 24.

For Mohinder Kaur, this courtroom moment represented more than a legal milestone; it was an emotional justification of her four-year struggle to reclaim her dignity.

A Farmer’s Fight for Respect

Residing in Bahadurgarh Jandian village in Bathinda district, Kaur owns 13 acres of farmland. Despite appearances, her life is far from one of prosperity. Her modest home, supported by old wooden beams, shelters her ailing 80-year-old husband, Labh Singh, and bedridden son, Gurdas, who has been unwell for several months.

Each morning, she cooks for her family on a traditional stove before turning to her household chores and her ongoing legal pursuit. Speaking to The Indian Express, she shared that land ownership often gives a false impression of wealth: 'People assume 13 acres is a lot, but farming hardly sustains us. We once grew cotton, but after repeated crop failures, we switched to rice.'

The family now cultivates only a small patch for their own use while renting out the rest. Her husband’s poor health and the loss of her daughter-in-law, who succumbed to an infection a year and a half ago, have left the household burden squarely on her shoulders.

The Case Against Kangana Ranaut

Kaur’s defamation suit, filed in 2021, arose after Kangana Ranaut shared a social media post during the farmers’ protests. The post mistakenly identified Mohinder Kaur as Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Bano, claiming elderly women were being 'paid Rs 100' to join demonstrations.

The statement caused widespread outrage and deeply hurt Kaur. 'We went to Delhi to fight for our rights, not for money,' she said, adding that words can destroy a lifetime of honour.

The Legal Team’s Stand

Represented by Raghubir Singh Behniwal, a lawyer associated with the BJP, he says 'When I took this case, some people said I wouldn't be able to fight Kangana Ranaut's case effectively, but Mohinder Kaur trusted me. I, too, cannot tolerate the disrespect shown to the mothers of Punjab.' He further added, 'Kangana has apologised, but it's only a formality. We won't accept this apology. This case will be fought to the end.

For Mohinder Kaur, the struggle is not about fame or compensation; it is about restoring the respect she believes every farmer, especially every mother, deserves.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rishab Shetty, Kareena Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee laud Team India for record-breaking chase against Australia to reach World Cup final: 'Kamaal kar diya'
Rishab, Kareena, Manoj laud Team India for reaching World Cup final
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis giv BIG UPDATE on farm loan waiver says, 'we will waive farmers' loans by...'
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis giv BIG UPDATE on farm loan waiver says...
'We farmers don’t fight for fame': 82-year-old Punjab farmer Mohinder Kaur’s unshaken stand in defamation case against Kangana Ranaut; Know what actually happened
82-year-old Punjab farmer Mohinder Kaur’s unshaken stand in defamation case
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti makes shocking claim, says psychics told her two people murdered late actor: 'Do log aaye the jo...'
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister says psychics told her two people murdered him
ISIS terrorist captured in Afghanistan, who infiltrated using fake ID card, makes BIG confession says, 'Received training in Pakistan...'
ISIS terrorist captured in Afghanistan makes BIG confession says, 'Received...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE