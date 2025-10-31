'We farmers don’t fight for fame': 82-year-old Punjab farmer Mohinder Kaur’s unshaken stand in defamation case against Kangana Ranaut; Know what actually happened

Rishab Shetty, Kareena Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee laud Team India for record-breaking chase against Australia to reach World Cup final: 'Kamaal kar diya'
INDIA
Farmer Mohinder Kaur’s four-year defamation battle against BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut reached a turning point as Kangana appeared in Bathinda court, apologised, and was granted bail. The 78-year-old farmer vows to continue her fight for dignity and justice.
Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut appeared before a Bathinda court on Monday in connection with a defamation case filed by 78-year-old farmer Mohinder Kaur. The actress expressed regret over the misunderstanding and tendered an apology, following which the court granted her bail. The next hearing has been scheduled for November 24.
For Mohinder Kaur, this courtroom moment represented more than a legal milestone; it was an emotional justification of her four-year struggle to reclaim her dignity.
Residing in Bahadurgarh Jandian village in Bathinda district, Kaur owns 13 acres of farmland. Despite appearances, her life is far from one of prosperity. Her modest home, supported by old wooden beams, shelters her ailing 80-year-old husband, Labh Singh, and bedridden son, Gurdas, who has been unwell for several months.
Each morning, she cooks for her family on a traditional stove before turning to her household chores and her ongoing legal pursuit. Speaking to The Indian Express, she shared that land ownership often gives a false impression of wealth: 'People assume 13 acres is a lot, but farming hardly sustains us. We once grew cotton, but after repeated crop failures, we switched to rice.'
The family now cultivates only a small patch for their own use while renting out the rest. Her husband’s poor health and the loss of her daughter-in-law, who succumbed to an infection a year and a half ago, have left the household burden squarely on her shoulders.
Kaur’s defamation suit, filed in 2021, arose after Kangana Ranaut shared a social media post during the farmers’ protests. The post mistakenly identified Mohinder Kaur as Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Bano, claiming elderly women were being 'paid Rs 100' to join demonstrations.
The statement caused widespread outrage and deeply hurt Kaur. 'We went to Delhi to fight for our rights, not for money,' she said, adding that words can destroy a lifetime of honour.
Represented by Raghubir Singh Behniwal, a lawyer associated with the BJP, he says 'When I took this case, some people said I wouldn't be able to fight Kangana Ranaut's case effectively, but Mohinder Kaur trusted me. I, too, cannot tolerate the disrespect shown to the mothers of Punjab.' He further added, 'Kangana has apologised, but it's only a formality. We won't accept this apology. This case will be fought to the end.
For Mohinder Kaur, the struggle is not about fame or compensation; it is about restoring the respect she believes every farmer, especially every mother, deserves.