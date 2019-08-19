We enjoy excellent relations with Islamic world: India

Responding to WION question on ties with the Islamic world, TS Tirumurti, Secretary Economic Relations, Ministry of external affairs said, "our engagement has been extremely robust and our relations with the Arab countries and many of the other countries are at an all-time high. There is absolutely no doubt about it, our relations with the Gulf are at an all-time high. And there is absolutely no question of the fact that we enjoy excellent relations with the Islamic world. "

Ahead of Prime Minister's visit to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain from August 23rd to 25th, India has said that its ties with Gulf countries are at all time high and New Delhi enjoys excellent relations with the Islamic world.

Responding to WION question on ties with the Islamic world, TS Tirumurti, Secretary Economic Relations, Ministry of external affairs said, "our engagement has been extremely robust and our relations with the Arab countries and many of the other countries are at an all-time high. There is absolutely no doubt about it, our relations with the Gulf are at an all-time high. And there is absolutely no question of the fact that we enjoy excellent relations with the Islamic world. "

Earlier this year, India was invited as a guest of honour at the organization of Islamic Cooperation Foreign Minister's meet.

Asked if India would like to join the OIC, Secretary Economic Relations said, "the invitation they extended to us, as a guest of honour, something which reflected in many ways the high esteem which the Islamic world has for India and there is no doubt about it. but however, at this point of time, I don't think there is any thinking to take this any further as of now"

India plans to roll out RuPay cards in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain and for that necessary MoUs will be signed during PM Modi visit to both the countries. After Singapore and Bhutan, both the west Asian countries will be adopting the RuPay cards that will help the huge Indian diaspora and the visiting Indian tourist.

2-way investment between West Asia and India has been increasing. Indian PSUs are keen to invest in Bahrain's newly discovered Khaleej Al Bahrain oil basin located off the west coast.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia backed Saudi Aramco, one of the world's largest company by revenue, announced that it will acquire a 20% stake in Reliance's oil to the chemical business making it India's largest foreign direct investment.

UAE was the first OIC country to back India's decision on abrogation of special status for Jammu and Kashmir and called it an internal matter.

During the visit to UAE, PM will be conferred the Zayed Medal, the highest civilian award of the west Asian country. A commemorative stamp on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary will also be released. This is PM's 3rd visit to UAE and first visit to Bahrain.



