'We don't make divisions...': Ashok Gehlot defends Adani's investment as Rahul continues to target 'capitalist friends'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot - File Photo

Days after industrialist Gautam Adani promised to invest more than Rs 65,000 crore in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said it was not a private programme and 3,000 delegates attended it. He also said that it is his administration’s duty to approve all investment proposals without making any distinction based on party affiliation.

“Were the 3000 delegates from Congress? We don’t make divisions on basis of who is from BJP and who is from Congress. Whoever brings investment will give something to the state and it is government’s duty to give them approval,” news agency ANI quoted the CM as saying.

He further added, “Gautam Adani came and spoke about Rs 60,000 crores investment. That has become an issue. BJP leaders are misleading people, they have to pay a heavy price for it.”

Condemning the BJP for mocking the Congress after he lavished praise on Adani during the Invest Rajasthan summit, Gehlot on Saturday said: “They talked about Gautam Adani yesterday (Friday). Be it Gautam Adani or any Adani, or Ambani or Amit Shah's son Jay Shah, we will welcome all of them here. We want employment, we want investment.”

It was not clear why Gehlot clubbed Jay Shah's name with those of industrialists Ambani and Adani as the Union home minister's son is not known to have any major business interest.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi often highlights Adani to allege that Prime Minister Narendra Modi only helps big business people.

Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group and the richest man in Asia, was seated next to Gehlot during the inaugural ceremony of Invest Rajasthan, organised by the Congress-run state government to attract investment.

The industrialist announced plans to invest Rs 65,000 crore in Rajasthan over the next five to seven years, including the setting up of a 10,000-MW solar power facility, expansion of a cement plant, and upgradation of the Jaipur International Airport.

In his speech at the inaugural ceremony, Gehlot addressed the business tycoon as "Gautam bhai" and congratulated him for becoming the world's second richest person.

Even as Gehlot showered praise on Adani, Rahul Gandhi continued to make allegations on Twitter. Without taking any names, the Congress leader alleged that several crores rupees in loans of "capitalist friends" were waived off while others were living in debt.

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia, Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Rajendra Rathore, and party MLA Vasudev Devnani on Friday targeted the Congress over Gehlot's praise for Adani.

"The chief minister, who constantly attacks the central government by taking Adani's name, is not tired of praising him in front of crores of Rajasthan citizens during the last days of his unstable government," Devnani tweeted in Hindi.

He also shared a picture of both Adani and Gehlot sitting together during the inaugural ceremony, saying it was a tight slap on the face of the Congress high command.