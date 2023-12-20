'We don't...': BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on opposition camp's PM candidate

Reacting to some leaders suggesting Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's name as the prime ministerial candidate of the INDIA bloc, which was eventually turned down by Kharge, West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is not interested in who is the Prime Minister from the opposition camp as it has a powerful leader like Narendra Modi in theirs.

"We don't have any interest in this. Even people do not have any interest in it. Our leader is Narendra Modi. There is no question thinking of any other leader after having such a powerful leader like Modi," Adhikari told ANI on Tuesday.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge turned down the suggestion about being the prime ministerial candidate of the INDIA bloc for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and said the issue will be decided later and their first priority is to try and get a majority by working together.

Speaking on the INDIA bloc, Adhikari said, "This is an unethical alliance formed just to oppose the country's pride, Narendra Modi, and to stop the ED and CBI from functioning. These are dynastic, corrupt political leaders who are masters of appeasement. Just like people defeated them in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, they will be ousted from the entire country. The results will be the same and it is a matter of a few months. In Bengal as well, Modi will do well."

On the incident of Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicking Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankar outside the Parliament on Tuesday, Adhikari said that it is a very shameful day for the Bengalis.

Dhankar had served as the West Bengal Governor before being appointed the Vice President. "This is such a shameless act on our country's second most important person. He is such a senior person, a leader of the Jats, and one of the most respectable lawyers in the Supreme Court, his political career is so long, that it is very shameful to mimic him. We Bengalis are very shameful of what happened today," the senior BJP leader said.

On reports that Mamata Banerjee did not attend the press conference after the INDIA bloc meeting, Adhikari said, "She (Mamata) was in the race to be the Prime Minister. After seeing the results of the three states, she left from there."

The fourth meeting of the 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc took place in the national capital. The meeting comes amid the political tensions escalating between the Opposition and the BJP-led central government over the demand of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement over the Parliament security breach.