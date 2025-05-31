Shashi Tharoor's strategic explanation over India's operation against Pakistan's aggression over the past month after Pahalgam Terrorist attack changed Colombia's stance on expressing condolences over deaths in Pakistan after India's strikes on their bases.

In a heavy diplomatic blow to Pakistan, Colombia has withdrawn a statement offering condolences to Pakistan for the loss of lives following India's military strikes in response to the Pahalgam attack after an Indian parliamentary delegation explained Islamabad's relentless support to cross-border terrorism. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, leading an all-party delegation to the South American country, confirmed Bogota's withdrawal of the controversial statement after meeting Vice Foreign Minister Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio.

ANI quoted Tharoor as saying, “The Vice Minister very graciously mentioned that they have withdrawn the statement that we had expressed concern about and that they fully understand our position on the matter, which is something we really value.”

The delegation expressed its disappointment over the standpoint of the country after India’s retaliation to Pakistan’s escalation. In the last two days, the nine-member delegation held a series of meetings with Columbia's senior political brass, apprising India's policy of "zero tolerance for terrorism" and its retaliatory strikes against terror infrastructure on Pakistani soil following the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Shashi Tharoor’s explanation to Colombia

After expressing disappointment, Shashi Tharoor explained India’s stand on the ongoing tension with Pakistan. Stressing that there cannot be any dialogue with Pakistan till it decides to dismantle terror operators constructed in its country, Shashi Tharoor said that India understands that disputes must be settled through dialogue, but it does not believe in dialogue with a gun pointed towards its forehead.

“While we understand that disputes must be settled through dialogue, we do not believe in dialogue with a gun pointed towards our forehead. When Pakistan, which has used terrorism as an instrument of state policy, actually decides to dismantle terror operators constructed in its country, then we can talk about dialogue. Till then, I am sorry we are not ready to talk to these people,” the Congress MP affirmed. Further, the Congress MP outlined the series of developments that started from the April 22 Pahalgam attack in which 26 civilians were killed.

“On April 22, we had a terror attack in Pahalgam, and it was a murderous rampage because what they did was not only to attack and kill innocent tourists on a holiday in a peaceful part of Kashmir. At the time when Kashmir was growing and prospering, our tourism doubled compared to previous years; they came and did this, and the livelihood of Kashmiris was affected. And also, to create a battle in India because the killers asked the religion of each person before shooting them dead,” Shashi Tharoor said. He asserted that India's Operation Sindoor was a clear and strong message, as only terrorist infrastructures were targeted, and civilians were avoided.

Colombia’s changed stance

After meeting India's all-party delegation, Colombia's Vice Foreign Minister, Ms Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio, says, "...We are very confident that with the explanation that we received today and the detailed information that we now have regarding the real situation, the conflict, and what happened in Kashmir, we can also continue the dialogue...

