'We do not fear struggle, will remove BJP from power in 2024': SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Image Credit: ANI

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav was re-elected national president of the Samajwadi Party (SP) for third consecutive time on Thursday. The SP chief urging people to vote out the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 national elections and help SP become a national party in the next five years.

He claimed that the people voted for the SP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, but the BJP snatched away their government and imposed its own through corruption and misuse of government machinery. "They did this because leaving Uttar Pradesh would have meant leaving the government at the Centre as well. That's why they tried everything they could."

He added the Election Commission of India (ECI), an institution they had the highest faith in, also let them down. “The ECI sided with the booth in charges of the BJP. That is why now we have to become very strong at the booth level.”

He vowed to keep fighting the BJP governments in the state and at the central level, even if it meant filling jails. He claimed that democracy and the Constitution are in jeopardy, and that the administrations in Delhi and Lucknow have seized control of the institutions.

“We do not fear struggle,” said Yadav at the party’s national convention in Lucknow after he was declared the SP national president unopposed.

Yadav also spoke about unity among the socialists and Dalits who are joining SP in large numbers.

Calling the BJP leaders liars the SP chief said," “As we are celebrating Navratis...let us make a prayer to Goddess Durga that the BJP leaders stop lying...Farmers are distressed, but maximum loan waivers were given to Gujarat businessmen...Industries are being taken to Gujarat. Why not to the state [Uttar Pradesh], which gave maximum seats to BJP and helped it form the government at the Centre twice?”

SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav earlier said the former chief minister was the only nominee and elected the party chief for five years. On Wednesday, Naresh Uttam Patel was re-elected Uttar Pradesh SP president.

READ| Ashok Gehlot says won't contest Congress polls, takes moral responsibility for Rajasthan rebellion