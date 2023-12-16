'We didn't politicise, Delhi Police...': Congress leader KC Venugopal on Parliament security breach

Addressing a media briefing at the AICC headquarters in the national capital on Saturday, KC Venugopal said Delhi Police, which reports to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, called the security breach on December 13, Wednesday, a terror attack.

Firing a fresh salvo at the BJP-led central government over the massive security breach in Parliament, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal on Friday said it wasn't the Opposition members but Delhi Police that politicised the incident after labelling it as a terror attack.

Addressing a media briefing at the AICC headquarters in the national capital on Saturday, the Congress leader said Delhi Police, which reports to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, called the security breach on December 13, Wednesday, a terror attack.

"Delhi Police called it (parliament security breach) a terror attack. It comes under the Union Home Minister, doesn't it? We (Opposition members) didn't politicise the incident, we didn't call it a terror attack. We only put forward our concerns over the glaring lapse in security from the government side," Venugopal said at the media briefing on Saturday.

Questioning the suspension of 13 Congress MPs from the Parliament on grounds of misconduct, the Congress national general secretary said, "You (Centre) people told us that this (new Parliament) building would be the safest place in the world. And, what happened the other day was because of lax security. Members (in the Opposition) are being penalised for raising their voices against the government. For what reasons were 14 (Opposition) MPs suspended?"

Along with 13 Congress members, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien was also suspended by House Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar for the remainder of the ongoing Winter Session.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Friday announced the launch of its online crowdfunding campaign, 'Donate for Desh', aimed at "empowering the party to create an India rich in equal resource distribution and opportunities".

Addressing reporters in the national capital, Venugopal said, "The Indian National Congress is proud to announce the launch of its online crowdfunding campaign, 'Donate for Desh'. This initiative is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's historic Tilak Swaraj Fund' in 1920-21 and aims to empower our party in creating an India rich in equal resource distribution and opportunities."

The Congress leader said the crowd-funding drive will commemorate the 138-year journey of the party.