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'Could have been killed': TMC chief Mamata Banerjee's car attacked in North 24 Parganas

Banerjee, the head of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), alleged that unidentified goons hit her vehicle with bricks and stones, saying that she could have been killed in the attack.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 09, 2026, 07:36 PM IST

'Could have been killed': TMC chief Mamata Banerjee's car attacked in North 24 Parganas
Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
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Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's car was attacked in the state's North 24 Parganas district on Sunday (August 9). Banerjee, the head of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), alleged that unidentified goons hit her vehicle with bricks and stones, saying that she could have been killed in the attack. Banerjee had visited Halisahar to meet the family of a TMC worker who died in police custody on Saturday. Banerjee, aged 71, remained unhurt as she did not leave the car when the incident occurred.

Angry protesters who claimed to be local residents surrounded Banerjee's car and said they were agitated as Banerjee had never visited the area while she was in power. They raised slogans such as "go back" and "chase the thief" during the protest. Speaking to reporters after the incident, Mamata Banerjee slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "We would have died if any of the stones had hit us. This was planned by the BJP as it did not want me to talk to the family of our party worker," she said. TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee also accused the saffron party over the attack.

But the BJP's state unit chief Samik Bhattacharya condemned the incident and denied any role of party workers. "The way they (TMC leaders) are saying that there was an attempt to kill a [former] chief minister, it seems they have not gotten over the hangover of power. This was mass outrage. Our party workers were not involved in the incident but we condemn such gross misconduct. Mamata Banerjee is a former chief minister. People can show black flags and shout slogans but nobody can treat her like this. This is not Bengal's culture," Bhattacharya said. West Bengal cabinet minister Agnimitra Paul said the accused will be punished. "How can a woman, who is a former chief minister, be treated in this manner? We condemn it." The incident comes a day after a local TMC worker died while in police custody. His wife has alleged that he was beaten up inside a police station. "The body bore injury marks on the hand, back and legs. Blood had oozed out of his ears," she said.

This marks the latest in a series of attacks on top Trinamool leaders after this year's West Bengal assembly election, in which the BJP ended the TMC's 15 years in power. In the past, TMC MPs such as Abhishek Banerjee and Mahua Mitra have come under such attacks.

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