FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
CJP delegation reaches Jharkhand, joins students' protest: 'In complete solidarity'

CJP delegation reaches Jharkhand, joins students' protest

ADNOC vessel targeted with missile in hostile attack in Strait of Hormuz, UAE blames Iran

ADNOC vessel targeted with missile in hostile attack in Strait of Hormuz

IND vs SL: Shubman Gill closing in on 2 records; Ravindra Jadeja set to join R Ashwin, Kapil Dev on elite list

Shubman Gill closing in on 2 records; Jadeja set to join Ashwin, Kapil Dev

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

'We continue to strengthen the bond between Israel and India': Israeli PM Netanyahu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a telephonic conversation on Thursday to review and expand bilateral ties between India and Israel.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Aug 08, 2026, 12:34 AM IST

'We continue to strengthen the bond between Israel and India': Israeli PM Netanyahu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday said that India and Israel will continue to strengthen their bonds. He made the remarks in a post on X as he reshared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post where the latter had informed about a conversation between the two leaders on Thursday, which focused on further strengthening the Special Strategic Partnership and also discussing the situation in West Asia. He said, "Thank you, my friend, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. Together we continue to strengthen the bond between Israel and India."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a telephonic conversation on Thursday to review and expand their bilateral ties, with discussions centring on deepening cooperation across multiple sectors and addressing regional developments. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced details of the interaction during the bi-weekly press briefing in New Delhi on Friday. Jaiswal noted that the call was initiated by the Israeli side and received by Prime Minister Modi.

"During the conversation, it was discussed as to how we can further strengthen this bond, this friendship that we have with Israel across various sectors," Jaiswal stated, emphasising the robust framework of the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership. According to an official press release issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), both leaders reviewed sustained progress in bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation for mutual benefit. The conversation also included an exchange of views on recent developments in West Asia, with both leaders agreeing to remain in close contact.

This dialogue follows a previous telephonic discussion between the two leaders in March to address the regional situation. Economic and diplomatic ties continue to show strong momentum; in July, India and Israel concluded the second round of negotiations for a proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA), targeting an early, balanced, and comprehensive economic pact. Highlighting the broader scope of bilateral relations, Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar remarked in June that bilateral ties remain on an "amazing trajectory" despite regional conflicts, driven by expanding cooperation in defence, infrastructure, finance, and trade.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sarfaraz Khan’s India return faces key hurdle despite Sai Sudharsan’s Sri Lanka Test exit
Sarfaraz Khan’s India return faces key hurdle despite Sai Sudharsan’s SL Test
Day after meeting PM Modi, Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal announces support for delimitation bill
Day after meeting PM Modi, Badal announces support for delimitation
CJP delegation reaches Jharkhand, joins students' protest: 'In complete solidarity'
CJP delegation reaches Jharkhand, joins students' protest
ADNOC vessel targeted with missile in hostile attack in Strait of Hormuz, UAE blames Iran
ADNOC vessel targeted with missile in hostile attack in Strait of Hormuz
IND vs SL: Shubman Gill closing in on 2 records; Ravindra Jadeja set to join R Ashwin, Kapil Dev on elite list
Shubman Gill closing in on 2 records; Jadeja set to join Ashwin, Kapil Dev
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement