'We cannot...', BSF jawan's appeal to Bangladeshis trying to enter India

Thousands of Bangladeshis have been attempting to cross into India, leading to a crisis in the border areas.

In recent days, with a multiple of Bangladeshis gathered at the India-Bangladesh border in Cooch Behar, West Bengal, amidst the political unrest in Bangladesh, a Border Security Force (BSF) soldier was overheard appealing to numerous anxious Bangladeshis who were eagerly seeking entry into India. “Please listen to me, nothing will come out of shouting,” a jawan requested as tensions escalated, underscoring the escalating pressure on both sides of the border.

The video, which was shared by Bangladesh's Tista TV News, the officer can be seen saying through a loudspeaker, "We know that you are facing this problem. Everyone understands the problem. You have come here, but this is a matter of discussion. The problem cannot be solved like this".

In the now-viral video, the jawan was further heard saying, "We cannot take you inside as per our wish, and if you make noise like this, you will not be able to understand what we are saying. Our senior officers have also come here, and on their behalf, I want to tell you that this problem cannot be solved in one day.

“Our senior officers have talked to your officers, and a message has come from their side, that is, from your officers, that they are trying to solve this problem. So, you are requested to go back today," the officer requested to the crowd.



The video depicts the crowd persisting in their presence, awaiting an opportunity to cross into India.

Amid ongoing violent protests following Sheikh Hasina's resignation as Prime Minister of Bangladesh on August 5, numerous Bangladeshi nationals have been attempting to enter India. The turmoil has particularly affected Bangladeshi Hindus, who have also faced violence.

Meanwhile, the interim government in Bangladesh, led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, has assumed control amidst ongoing volatility in several regions. Yunus has declared that his foremost objective is to restore peace and stability to the nation's population of 17.12 crore people.