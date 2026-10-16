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'We Are With Pakistan If US-Pakistan War Breaks Out': Rajasthan BJP Chief Madan Rathore sparks row

Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Rathore says India would stand with Pakistan if war breaks out with US due to neighbour proximity; Congress calls remarks anti-national; AAP slams BJP.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 16, 2026, 08:44 AM IST

'We Are With Pakistan If US-Pakistan War Breaks Out': Rajasthan BJP Chief Madan Rathore sparks row
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Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Rathore on Thursday triggered controversy after saying India would stand with Pakistan if war broke out between the neighbouring country and United States, citing geographical proximity.

"We all need to understand this. Look, when it comes to India, I say that if there is a war breaks out between America and Pakistan today, we are with Pakistan because it is our neighbour," Rathore said at public event.

He added, "But when it comes to an issue among ourselves, we stand with our India."

Congress calls remarks anti-national, demands action

Remarks drew sharp criticism from Congress leaders. Congress spokesperson Shama Muhammed termed remarks anti-national and questioned what action BJP would take.

"The BJP’s love for terrorist nation Pakistan has come on display once again. Rajasthan BJP President says he is with Pakistan if US and Pakistan go to war," she said. "Are Narendra Modi and Amit Shah also with Pakistan?"

Congress coordinator Sandeep Gupta alleged remarks exposed BJP's affinity for Pakistan.

AAP also slams BJP chief

AAP leaders also shared video of speech. AAP youth wing state president Ramesh Matiala and leader Vinay Mahabal Mishra shared video without comments.

AAP UP vice-president Ram Gupta wrote, "Does anyone still have any doubts? Both BJP and Pakistan share same DNA, as Rajasthan BJP President is saying."

Social media users also criticised Rathore over assertion that India would side with Pakistan in conflict with Washington.

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