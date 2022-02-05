'We are robbing future of daughters of India': Rahul Gandhi on Karnataka Hijab row

Headlines

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis apologise for writing letters in support of Danny Masterson: 'We are aware of the pain...'

'My criticism was about...': Venkatesh Prasad clarifies his 'one corrupt, arrogant guy' tweet against BCCI

CAT 2023 Registrations: Few days left to apply for Common Admission Test at iimcat.ac.in

'Chak De Phatte, Nap De Gilli': The Great Khali teaches Hindi to John Cena, video goes viral

Sujoy Ghosh shuts down troll saying he doesn't have 'aukat' to release Kareena Kapoor-starrer Jaane Jaan in theatres

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis apologise for writing letters in support of Danny Masterson: 'We are aware of the pain...'

'My criticism was about...': Venkatesh Prasad clarifies his 'one corrupt, arrogant guy' tweet against BCCI

CAT 2023 Registrations: Few days left to apply for Common Admission Test at iimcat.ac.in

Meet Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty's daughters Krishna, Anoushka

Strong bones: 10 foods high in Vitamin D

Britain PM Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty visit Akshardham temple

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

G20 Summit: Rishi Sunak Visits Akshardham Temple With Akshata Murty; Performs Aarti, Walks Barefoot

From investments to trade: PM Modi meets UK PM Rishi Sunak on sidelines of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Amid name change row, PM Modi sends strong 'Bharat' message to opposition

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis apologise for writing letters in support of Danny Masterson: 'We are aware of the pain...'

Ranbir Kapoor photobombs Hollywood actress Madelyn Cline as he attends US Open with Alia Bhatt: Watch

Sujoy Ghosh shuts down troll saying he doesn't have 'aukat' to release Kareena Kapoor-starrer Jaane Jaan in theatres

HomeIndia

India

'We are robbing future of daughters of India': Rahul Gandhi on Karnataka Hijab row

Rahul Gandhi criticised the Karnataka government over the controversy surrounding not letting the Muslim students wear hijab in class.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 05, 2022, 02:06 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the Karnataka government on the controversy over the demand by Muslim students for wearing the hijab in classrooms stating that by not permitting them to do so, the country was robbing the future of its daughters.

 "By letting students` hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India.

 Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all.

 She doesn`t differentiate. #SaraswatiPuja," tweeted the Congress leader on the occasion of Saraswati Puja.

 On February 4, students wearing hijabs were allegedly denied entry into a government college in Kundapur area of Udupi in Karnataka, amid a row on wearing the headscarf in classrooms.

 State Education Minister BC Nagesh had told reporters, "They were not wearing the hijab earlier and this `problem` started only 20 days ago."

In a similar incident in the state, students at a Chikkamagaluru college wore saffron shawls to mark their protest against girls wearing hijabs on campus.

On Tuesday, many students also staged a dharna over the same.

The cops then entered the college premises and brought the situation under control.

In view of the development in the state, Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Assembly and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday alleged that the aim of this is to deprive Muslim girls of education."

This is the plan of depriving female students of education. The aim is to deprive female children of education," Siddaramaiah told the media persons in Bengaluru on Friday.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jawan box office collection day 2: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is third Hindi film to earn Rs 100 crore in India in two days

Morocco earthquake update: Death toll crosses 1000; over 1200 injured

That '70s Show star Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted of raping two women

G20 Summit 2023: Full schedule for September 9, 10 as PM Modi hosts world leaders at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam

Japan First Lady Yuko Kishida drapes a traditional silk saree for G20 dinner; see pics here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE