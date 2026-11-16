‘We are prepared for any war’: Navy Chief on India’s military readiness to tackle threats

Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan said the Indian Navy has made major advances in technology, surveillance, stealth and weapons over the past four decades, while preparing to meet the challenges of future warfare.

The Indian Navy has undergone a major transformation over the past four decades and is prepared to deal with present-day conflicts while building capabilities for future wars, Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan said on Monday.

Speaking at the ANI National Security Summit 3.0 in New Delhi, he said rapid changes in global politics and advances in technology had significantly changed the way wars are fought.

He pointed out that the pace of change had been particularly rapid over the past five years, with new technologies influencing almost every area of military operations.

"A lot has changed in the last four decades. I would actually say a lot has changed in the last five years itself, because the speed at which geopolitics has changed in the last four or five years has been quite staggering. Technology has erupted in all kinds of forms in all streams of warfare, and so the character of war and warfare itself has changed very, very tremendously," the Navy Chief said.

Advanced technology now accessible to more players

Admiral Swaminathan said modern conflicts involved a wider range of participants, including both government forces and non-state groups.

He attributed this change to the growing availability of advanced technology, which has made powerful military tools easier to obtain.

"The number of players who are involved in any kind of conflict has just widened quite a lot, from state actors, non-state actors, all kinds of people, because of the phenomenon that we call democratisation of technologies," he said.

He added that globalisation had made sophisticated and affordable technologies available across countries, allowing both legitimate and hostile groups to access them.

"Cheap, extremely powerful, extremely versatile technologies are available off the shelf for anybody to buy, because of the interconnectedness of the world and the whole sweep of globalisation that has been a feature of international relations in the last three or four decades. Capital, money, people, technologies can go from one part of the world to the other, and so technologies are available quite easily to anybody to buy off the shelf—the good guys and the bad guys at the same time," he added.

Modern warfare now extends beyond land, sea and air

The Navy Chief said military operations were no longer limited to traditional battlefields. Cyber operations, space-based capabilities and psychological influence had become important parts of modern warfare.

"Warfare has expanded to all domains. Traditionally we'd say we'd fight on the sea, on the land, and in the air. And now we have ourselves, in our own lexicon, added three more dimensions: we fight in the cyber, we fight in space, and we fight in the cognitive domain. And there are others who say we fight in the electromagnetic domain and all of that," Admiral Swaminathan said.

He said the spread of technology across these areas had made conflicts more complicated and faster-moving.

Surveillance satellites making battlefields more transparent

Admiral Swaminathan also highlighted the growing importance of space technology in military planning and operations.

He said the large number of surveillance satellites monitoring the Earth had made it increasingly difficult to conceal military movements and activities.

"Because of space being such an important feature in everything that militaries do, the battlespace has become virtually transparent. The number of surveillance satellites that the world deploys simply for keeping the Earth under observation has been quite staggering, and it has increased the transparency of the battlespace quite a lot. So I would say there's been a tremendous, tremendous change," he noted.

Indian Navy's capabilities have grown exponentially

Reflecting on his four decades in the Navy, the Admiral said the force had made significant progress in the design and capabilities of its ships.

He compared the vessels in service when he joined the Navy with the advanced ships now operating in the Indian Ocean Region. According to him, the improvement has gone beyond a gradual increase in capability.

"The way the Indian Navy has transformed in the four decades that I have been in uniform is quite astonishing. The kind of ships that we served in when we got into the Navy and the kind of ships that we field today into the Indian Ocean Region—the difference between them has not been linear, it's been exponential, in the construction, in the stealth, in the technological capability, in the range of its surveillance abilities, in the range of its weapons," he said.

He added that similar improvements could be seen across the Indian Armed Forces.

Navy prepared for present and future wars

Concluding his remarks, Admiral Swaminathan expressed confidence in the Indian Navy's operational readiness.

He said the force had developed the capabilities required for current security challenges and was continuing to prepare for the changing nature of future conflicts.

"Quite a lot has changed in the Indian Navy itself, and I'm very happy to say that I can speak for the Indian Navy once again: we are prepared for today's wars and we are preparing for future wars."