‘We are not neutral. We are on the side of…’: PM Modi ahead of US state visit

Indian PM Narendra Modi is travelling to the United States for a state visit that is expected to be significant in highlighting the growing partnership between the two democracies.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 11:47 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the way to the United States for a key state visit, reiterated India’s stance on global issues. PM Modi said that India is “not neutral” but “on the side of peace”. 

“Some people say that we are neutral. But we are not neutral. We are on the side of peace," PM Modi was quoted as saying in an interview. 

“The world has full confidence that India’s topmost priority is peace,” he told the Wall Street Journal before departing to the US.

The PM said that respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, observing the rule of law and peaceful resolution of differences and disputes were part of India’s core belief. At the same time, India is fully prepared and committed to protecting its sovereignty and dignity, he added.

PM Modi asserted that all countries need to respect international law and national sovereignty, adding that “diplomacy and dialogue” should be used to resolve disputes instead of war.

(Inputs from IANS)

