'We are not criminals': Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah writes to Shashi Tharoor

The former Chief Minister of the erstwhile state of J&K and Kashmir National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah stated in a letter to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor that he was not a "criminal". Abdullah responded to a letter that Shashi Tharoor wrote to him, and said that it was delivered late to him by the magistrate of the "sub-jail.".

Abdullah wrote in his letter, "Thank you for your letter of 21st October 2019 which has been delivered to me today by my Magistrate who looks after me while I am in Sub-Jail. It is most unfortunate that they are not able to deliver me my post in time. I am sure this is not the way to treat a senior member of the parliament and leader of a political party."

Letter from imprisoned FarooqSaab. Members of Parliament should be allowed to attend the session as a matter of parliamentary privilege. Otherwise the tool of arrest can be used to muzzle opposition voices. Participation in Parliament is essential 4 democracy&popular sovereignty. pic.twitter.com/xEQ45klWCb — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 5, 2019

Farooq Abdullah was put under house arrest after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. On the same day, the government had detained several mainstream leaders to avoid mass mobilisation against the abrogation of article 370 and dividing the Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.