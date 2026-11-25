The Samajwadi Party's decision to announce five candidates for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections while seat-sharing discussions with Congress are underway has sparked fresh tensions, with Congress MP Imran Masood questioning the SP's commitment to the alliance.

Masood, who is the Congress's Uttar Pradesh working president, said the SP was holding seat-sharing discussions with Congress while independently announcing candidates. (Credit: Twitter)

The Samajwadi Party's announcement of its first list of five candidates for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has caused unease within the Opposition alliance, with Congress leader Imran Masood questioning the party's intentions.

Masood, who is the Congress's Uttar Pradesh working president, said the SP was holding seat-sharing discussions with Congress while independently announcing candidates. He argued that the two developments raised doubts about whether the Akhilesh Yadav-led party was genuinely interested in reaching an agreement.

“Whatever is happening here, it seems that there is a lack of seriousness in this matter. While you [Samajwadi Party] are holding talks on one side, you are making declarations on the other. This indicates that the matter is not being taken seriously,” PTI quoted Masood as saying.

Masood objects to SP's 26-seat opening offer

The Congress leader also expressed displeasure over the SP's reported offer of 26 seats to Congress during discussions held in Delhi.

"We were discussing within the alliance, the meetings took place in Delhi. And after those meetings, if a declaration is made and it is said that ‘Sir, the starting point is 26 [seats]’ — we didn't even ask you for 26 seats. We are not beggars," Masood told ANI.

Speaking at an ABP News conclave, he criticised the SP for talking about alliance responsibilities on social media while announcing candidates without consulting its partner.

“On one hand, a long note is written on social media talking about alliance dharma, and on the other hand, candidates are declared unilaterally,” he said.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had posted on X on Tuesday that the upcoming election offered a “historic opportunity” for the Opposition parties to unite and defeat the BJP.

SP's first list includes five candidates

The SP announced its first set of candidates on Tuesday evening, hours after the seat-sharing discussions with Congress in Delhi.

The list includes four sitting MLAs who have been renominated and a former party district president who will contest from a constituency currently held by the BJP.

The five candidates are:

Umar Ali Khan from Behat

Ashu Malik from Saharanpur

Nahid Hasan from Kairana

Mehboob Ali from Amroha

Jyoti Lodhi from Lalitpur

Behat and Saharanpur were reportedly among the constituencies included in a proposed list of 181 seats that Congress wanted to contest. However, neither party has confirmed the list.

Congress had also earlier sought a say in candidate selection for constituencies in Saharanpur district, from where Masood is the sitting MP.

Masood asks SP to clarify whom it wants to fight

Masood questioned whether the SP's decision to announce candidates in constituencies of interest to Congress was directed against the BJP or its alliance partner.

“When you have made this declaration against me, I don't understand whether you want to fight me, the Congress or the BJP. It has to be decided whether you want to fight the BJP or fight us,” PTI quoted him as saying.

He added that Congress would discuss the developments internally before deciding whether to continue the seat-sharing negotiations.

“We will discuss within our party what we should do and whether we should sit for talks or not. The decision on how to proceed in this situation will be taken by the party,” he said.

Shivpal Yadav denies differences within alliance

Amid the growing exchange, SP leader Shivpal Yadav dismissed suggestions that the announcement had created a rift between the two parties.

"There is no rift in the alliance, the alliance will remain intact," PTI quoted him as saying.

The disagreement comes as the SP and Congress attempt to work out a seat-sharing arrangement for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly ahead of the 2027 elections.