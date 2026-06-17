'We are most famous on Instagram': PM Modi meets Italian PM Meloni at G7 Summit after viral 'Melody' video, watch

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had another friendly exchange that quickly went viral.

The G7 Summit brought world leaders to Evian-les-Bains, France this week for talks on major global concerns. Yet the moment that got people talking most didn’t happen during the formal meetings.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had another friendly exchange that quickly went viral. As leaders gathered for the customary group photo, Meloni and PM Modi greeted each other with warmth. The moment was short, yet it had their usual ease and familiarity.

PM Modi, Meloni interaction at G7 Summit

PM Meloni greeted PM Modi with, "Nice to see you again" during a family group photo at the G7 event at France's Evian ahead of the summit.

In their conversation, the Prime Minister Modi asked her whether she had seen Instagram. PM Meloni replied with a quip, "Yeah, we are the most famous on Instagram."

The two were talking about a video that went viral showing PM Modi giving her a pack of Parle’s Melody chocolate during his trip to Italy last month.

The clip drew over 276 million views and 13.2 million likes on Instagram. The Italian PM had posted it herself with the caption, "Thank you for the gift."

About the viral 'Melodi' trend

The 'Melodi' trend began on social media after the two leaders first met in 2023. But it took off in November that year when PM Meloni shared a photo with PM Modi from COP28 on Instagram, using the hashtag #Melodi. That post made the 'Meloni and Modi' pairing hugely popular.

Since then, social media users have turned it into memes, fan edits, and jokes. Nearly every meeting between PM Modi and Meloni — from G7 summits to international conferences and bilateral talks — has sparked fresh online buzz. The hashtag keeps coming back.