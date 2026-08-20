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'We are Gen Z': Omar Abdullah compares Ladakh tourist row to 'Jaante nahin ho mera baap kaun hai'

Omar Abdullah criticised a Ladakh tourist's confrontation with security personnel, saying her “we are Gen Z” remark was like the old “jaante nahin ho mera baap kaun hai” attitude.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 20, 2026, 10:13 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'We are Gen Z': Omar Abdullah compares Ladakh tourist row to 'Jaante nahin ho mera baap kaun hai'
Image credit: Instagram
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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has criticised a female tourist after a video of her heated argument with security personnel at a checkpoint in Ladakh went viral on social media.

Reacting to the incident on X, Abdullah took a dig at the tourist's reference to her generation during the confrontation. He wrote, “This ‘we are Gen Z’ has become the new ‘jaantay nahin ho mera baap kaun hai’. The quickest way to erode any Gen Z goodwill is to start using it as a threat at the slightest perceived affront.”

What happened at Ladakh checkpoint?

The controversy began after videos showing an argument between a woman tourist and security personnel at the Minimarg check post in Ladakh surfaced online.

In one of the clips, the woman can be seen confronting security personnel over restrictions at the checkpoint. She reportedly claimed that she had been waiting for nearly five hours and said, “You do it to the people of Kashmir, and now you’re doing this to tourists. We are Gen Z, and we won’t tolerate this.”

Another video purportedly shows the woman threatening to take the matter to Parliament.

Reports accompanying the videos said tourists had been stopped for several hours amid traffic restrictions and security checks in the area.

Omar Abdullah reacts to viral video

Abdullah's comments came amid an online debate over the tourist's behaviour and the restrictions imposed in the strategically sensitive region. The J&K Chief Minister suggested that invoking one's generation as a threat could undermine the goodwill associated with Gen Z. His remarks have since drawn attention on social media.

Security restrictions and movement controls are periodically imposed in sensitive border areas of Ladakh due to security and operational requirements.

Social media divided over incident

The incident has sparked mixed reactions online. While some users said the prolonged wait could have understandably frustrated the tourists, others criticised the woman's manner of confronting security personnel.

The viral videos have also triggered a wider discussion about how tourists should behave while dealing with security forces in strategically sensitive areas and the challenges faced by personnel managing large numbers of visitors.

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