We are devastated, her loss is upsetting

A teary-eyed Zainab says the news of Swaraj's demise devastated her and recalled how she was helped by the former External Affairs Minister

Zee Media Newsroom

Updated: Aug 08, 2019, 06:35 AM IST

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was known as a leader who would leave no stone unturned to help those in distress, and two such women - Zainab Bee and Ameena Begum - recalled how the BJP stalwart freed them from the clutches of slavery in the Gulf and helped them return home to their families. Swaraj breathed her last on Tuesday night at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi after suffering a cardiac arrest. 

A teary-eyed Zainab said the news of Swaraj's demise devastated her and recalled how she was helped by the former External Affairs Minister. "I could not sleep the whole night when I was informed that Sushma Ji is no more. It is very upsetting for me. She helped me so much. I could not eat or sleep. I had no hope that I will be able to come to India but only because of her efforts, I was able to see my family in India," she said. Ameena, who was rescued last year from Dammam in Saudi Arabia.

