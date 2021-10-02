'We are committed to empowering the small farmers in every way,' says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi, in an interview with a magazine, has said that the government is 'committed to empowering the small farmers in every way.'

Speaking to Open magazine on the completion of two decades of his political career, PM Modi said in 2001, he entered the unchartered territory of heading an administration and since then he has only served people. "The tenet of ‘Jan Seva Hi Prabhu Seva’ (Serving people is akin to serving the divine), which was propounded by Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Swami Vivekananda always inspired me. It became a driving force in whatever I did," he said.

Now talking about the farmers' protest against the three farm laws, PM Modi said, "If you look at those who are opposing the pro-farmer reforms today, you will see the real meaning of intellectual dishonesty and rajneetik dhokhadhadi."

Also read PM Modi to interact today with Gram panchayats, Pani Samiti on Jal Jeevan mission

He added that these were the same people who wrote letters to chief ministers asking them to do the exact same thing that his government has done.

"These were the same people who wrote in their manifesto that they would enact the same reforms that we have brought. Yet, just because some other political party, blessed by the will of the people, is enacting the same reforms, they have made a complete U-turn and in a brazen display of intellectual dishonesty, completely disregard what will benefit the farmers and only seek what they think will benefit them politically," the PM said.

"We are committed to empowering the small farmers in every way," PM Modi asserted.