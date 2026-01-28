‘We are champions’: Prateek Yadav retracts divorce remark for wife Aparna Yadav, hits back at trolls in new video

Prateek Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger son who announced divorce from his wife Aparna Yadav just few days ago has now taken a U-turn on his statement. In a shocking U-turn, the businessman has now hit back at trolls in a sign of reconciliation.

Prateek Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger son who announced divorce from his wife Aparna Yadav just few days ago has now taken a U-turn on his statement. In a shocking U-turn, the businessman has now hit back at trolls in a sign of reconciliation.

What has Prateek Yadav clarified?

Earlier on Wednesday, Prateek shared a photograph showcasing deep bond with his wife Aparna Yadav on his Instagram handle, captioning it “All is good.” In the post, he said, “Champions are those who crush their personal/professional problems. We are a family of champions,” showcasing an effort towards going past the older issues in the relationship.

He immediately released a video as well in which he can be seen responding angrily to criticism and trolling. In the video, Prateek says,“19 January 2026 ko mere aur meri wife Aparna Yadav ke beech bahut serious dispute hua tha, jiske baad maine do posts daale the. Ab hum dono ne milkar us matter ko resolve kar liya hai. Jin logon ki ga*d phat rahi hai, iss vivad ke sulajhane se, ya hamare saath aane se, main kehta hoon tum sab bh*d me jao, go to hell.” (On January 19, 2026, there was a very serious dispute between my wife Aparna Yadav and me, after which I made two posts. Now both of us have together resolved the matter. Those who have a problem with this, or who are frustrated by our coming together, my message to them is, go to hell.)

In another post, he explained that he felt sad about some people having too much hatred in their hearts and remarked that this level of negativity mirrors their own mental suffering.

On January 19, Prateek Yadav announced his divorce while making harsh allegations on his wife, calling her “selfish woman”. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “"I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible. She ruined my family ties. All she wants to become is famous and influential. Right now, i am very bad mental health condition and she doesn't bother. Because it's only herself she bothers about. I have never seen such a bad soul, and i was unfortunate to get married to her.”

Prateek, son of Mulayam Singh Yadav from his second wife Sadhna Yadav, and Aparna got engaged in 2011 and married in 2012. Several high-profile figures including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Anil Ambani attended their wedding. The two were in a relationship for ten years before getting married and had known each other since their school days.