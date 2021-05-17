WB: Mamata starts dharna at CBI's Kolkata office, TMC supporters attack security personnel, media vehicles

Protesting against the arrest of four Trinamool Congress leaders by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee started a sit-in at the agency's Kolkata office. She rushed to the 15th floor of the `Nizam Palace` where the CBI has the office of its anti-corruption cell.

Her spokesperson, lawyer Anindyo Raut told waiting media persons: "Didi (Banerjee) will not leave this CBI office until her party colleagues are released or until she is also arrested."

Central forces guarding the CBI office were not letting media persons inside the office, so speaking to CM Banerjee was not possible. But she sent out Raut to let journalists "know her viewpoint".

TMC supporters also staged a protest outside the CBI office over the arrest of its leaders. A huge crowd of TMC supporters was seen protesting outside the CBI office in Kolkata.

The protesters pelted stones on security forces outside the CBI office and attacked the media vehicles as well.

#WATCH | TMC protesters pelted stones on security forces in West Bengal outside the CBI office. pic.twitter.com/GxGUZmIQxe May 17, 2021

Party's Ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra and Former Mayor Sovan Chatterjee were brought to the CBI office in connection with Narada Scam.

The CBI on Monday launched parallel raids and detained TMC ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee and MLA Madan Mitra in its probe in the Narada sting case. Within hours, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached the CBI office. TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, Former Mayor Sovan Chatterjee's wife Ratna, and MP Santanu Sen were also seen in the CBI office.

"CBI has arrested four then ministers (Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee) of West Bengal govt in case related to Narada sting operation. CBI had registered instant case on April 16, 2017, on orders of Calcutta High Court," said RC Joshi, Chief Information Officer.

The case is related to a sting operation, commonly known as Narada Sting Operation, in which these public servants were caught on camera while receiving illegal gratification from the Sting Operator.

(With agency inputs)