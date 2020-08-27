WB govt allows flights from 6 cities with high COVID-19 cases from Sept 1

West Bengal government has written a letter to the Union Civil Aviation Ministry to allow flights to operate from six cities, viz. Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad from September 1 onwards. However, flights from these cities can come to the state thrice a week.

"Also, restriction on flights coming in from six cities, viz. Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad, is being partially lifted from 1st September onwards. Flights from these cities can come to the state thrice a week," the West Bengal government wrote in the letter.

"Ensure that there is no flight coming to or going out of any airport of West Bengal on 7th, 11th & 12th September as the state will observe complete lockdown on these three days," the West Bengal government wrote in the letter.

The government also urged the ministry to ensure that there is no flight coming to or going out of any airport of West Bengal on 7th, 11th & 12th September as the state will observe complete lockdown on these three days.

"Ensure that there is no flight coming to or going out of any airport of West Bengal on 7th, 11th & 12th September as the state will observe complete lockdown on these three days," the letter further mentioned.

Earlier, the Kolkata airport has announced an extension on restrictions of flights arriving in Kolkata from six cities--Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur, and Ahmedabad, till August 31 in view of the coronavirus crisis.

All these cities are COVID-19 hotspots and have reported the highest number of cases in the country.

The West Bengal government had earlier announced a ban on a passenger flight to Kolkata from these cities from July 6 onwards.