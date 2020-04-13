WB Governor urges CM Mamata Banerjee to 'end lockdown with Raj Bhawan' and heed to MHA's warning on COVID-19 lapses

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday urged the Chief Minister of the state, Mamata Banerjee, to 'end lockdown' with Raj Bhawan, hinting at the alleged informal animosity between the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government and the central government.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Dhankhar highlighted that the country is in a 'combat mode' due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak, and every action must be taken 'in togetherness' keeping the interest of the state in mind.

"Urge CM Mamata Banerjee to end Lockdown with Raj Bhawan. We are in combat mode coronavirus pandemic and must act in togetherness in State interest. MHA warnings must lead to correctional approach. Officials be held accountable for lapses of social distancing and religious congregations," posted West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar from his official handle on the microblogging social networking website.

Notably, the Governor's comments come two days after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a strongly-worded to the West Bengal state government, demanding reasons for the lapses in social distancing norms and lockdown measures in the state. In reference to this, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, in his letter today said that the MHA warnings must lead to a 'correctional approach' and that officials must be held accountable for the lapses in social distancing norms and for allowing religious congregations to occur in the state.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday issued a letter to the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal state government regarding the reported dilution and widescale violation of lockdown and social distancing measures in a few regions in Kolkata.

The letter by the MHA to the Chief Secretary of the West Bengal government clearly mentioned the names of regions like Rajabazaar, Narkel Danga, Topsia, Metiaburz, Gardenreach, Ikbalpur, and Maniktala where social distancing measures were violated.

It also mentioned that gradual exemptions to the lockdown had been provided on part of the state government, such as allowing shops and markets relating to non-essential items to function. The letter also highlighted that certain 'religious congregations' have been allowed by the police to take place and that free ration has not been delivered by the institutional delivery system in place but by political leaders.

the MHA holds the above activities in violation of the Centre's orders issued regarding social distancing and lockdown, under the Disaster Management Act, demanding strict action be taken by the state government in this regard and a report is presented. It has been further requested that measures be taken to prevent such occurrences in the future.