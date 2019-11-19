WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar dismisses charges of running 'parallel govt' in state

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar told reporters in Siliguri on Monday that he will not back down even if the state government keeps framing him before the centre, adding that his duties as the governor of a state have been specified clearly in the Constitution of India.

The relationship between the state government and the governor in West Bengal is witnessing rising levels of friction every day. On Monday, the first day of the winter session of the Parliament, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray criticised the role of the governor at the Rajya Sabha. As a counter to his statement, WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he will stick to his stance even if the state government continues to criticize him.

Dhankhar said that he is committed to fulfilling his responsibilities as the governor. "A governor is an agent of the centre, he is just a bridge between Centre and state government. The Indian Constitution has given the role of the Governor as an agent of the Centre," he said.

Earlier, TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay had alleged that Dhankhar was running a "parallel administration" in Bengal. To this allegation, the governor replied, "Some kind of statement has been made, that I am running a parallel government in the state. If I was running a parallel government, then from the airport to the circuit house, I have seen huge cutouts of the Chief Minister, the cutouts would have been mine. I dismiss the charge," Dhankhar said at a press conference in Siliguri.

He also said that by virtue of the post he holds, the governor needs no one's permission to visit any region within the state.

The conflict between Jagdeep Dhankar and that the West Bengal government has increased ever since he assumed his post as the governor.