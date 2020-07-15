WB COVID-19 crisis: Lockdown extended in containment zones till July 19

The step was taken on the request of the West Bengal state government in view of the increasing COVID1-19 cases.

As coronavirus cases continue to increase rapidly across the state, the West Bengal government on Wednesday decided to extend the lockdown in COVID-19 containment zones till July 19, 2020.

Lockdown imposed in containment zones of West Bengal extended till 19th July 2020, in the wake of #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/zHS0IWiMQs — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

The West Bengal government had imposed lockdown in buffer zones along with containment zones from 5 PM on Thursday.

The decision was taken after West Bengal reported 24 more fatalities on Tuesday. The state recorded 1,390 fresh cases in different districts

Transport services remain suspended. All private and government offices also remain closed in the area and only essential services will be available.

Moreover, starting from July 6, no flights are being allowed to land in Kolkata for three weeks from six cities, which include Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai, and Ahmedabad.

The step was taken on the request of the West Bengal state government in view of the increasing COVID1-19 cases.

In West Bengal, there are 11,927 active COVID-19 cases with 980 deaths and 19,931 recoveries.