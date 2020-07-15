Headlines

India

WB COVID-19 crisis: Lockdown extended in containment zones till July 19

The step was taken on the request of the West Bengal state government in view of the increasing COVID1-19 cases.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2020, 12:18 PM IST

As coronavirus cases continue to increase rapidly across the state, the West Bengal government on Wednesday decided to extend the lockdown in COVID-19 containment zones till July 19, 2020.

The West Bengal government had imposed lockdown in buffer zones along with containment zones from 5 PM on Thursday.

The decision was taken after West Bengal reported  24 more fatalities on Tuesday. The state recorded 1,390 fresh cases in different districts 

Transport services remain suspended. All private and government offices also remain closed in the area and only essential services will be available. 

Moreover, starting from July 6, no flights are being allowed to land in Kolkata for three weeks from six cities, which include Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai, and Ahmedabad. 

The step was taken on the request of the West Bengal state government in view of the increasing COVID1-19 cases.

In West Bengal, there are 11,927 active COVID-19 cases with 980 deaths and 19,931 recoveries.

