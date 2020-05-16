WB: BJP MPs Locket Chatterjee, Arjun Singh booked for allegedly inciting violence in Telinipara

Chandannagar Police on Saturday booked Bharatiya Janata Party MPs Locket Chatterjee and Arjun Singh for allegedly inciting violence at Telinipara in Hooghly district, Kolkata.

Two groups had clashed in Telinipara area after members of one community were allegedly addressed as "corona" by some locals that belonged to another group.

On Tuesday, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had accused a section of BJP leaders of instigating communal clashes, saying that those found guilty will not be spared.

“I have told the police to take the strictest action. Those who violated the lockdown and indulged in communal clashes will be tried under the National Disaster Management Act. None will be spared. We will not see whether the person belongs to A community or B community,” Mamata said.

In response, a delegation of opposition BJP leaders called on governor Jagdeep Dhankar to take stock of the situation, alleging that the goons involved in the incident were being sheltered by the ruling TMC party in the state.

Raids were conducted in the area soon after the incident and as many as 56 people were taken into custody. “Several senior officers from Chandannagar Police Commissionerate were at the spot till last night and the situation was brought under control. Raids continued throughout the night and 56 persons were identified who had not just violated the lockdown but resorted to vandalism and arson in the area. All of them have been arrested, further raids are on,” a senior police official informed.

Moreover, the District Magistrict of Hoogly in West Bengal on Wednesday ordered a curfew to be imposed in the Telinipara days after communal clashes erupted in the area.

Internet services, including broadband, and mobile data have also been suspended in the Chandannagar and Shrirampur subdivision till 6 PM on May 17.