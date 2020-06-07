WB: Amit Shah to address state party workers' virtual rally on Tuesday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address West Bengal party workers through a virtual conference on June 9, at 11 AM.

West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh will inaugurate the virtual rally. The party decided to reach the maximum number of workers through social media platforms. This is the one of the unique and easiest way to communicate and motivate the party workers during the pandemic, considering that the number of cases is increasing exponentially in India, added BJP State President.

Notably, the state of West Bengal is up for the assembly elections in the upcoming year 2021. On Friday, TMC party supremo Mamata Banerjee had a video conference with the party members. During the meeting, Mamata said that the workers should unequivocally stand with the people regardless of their politicial affiliations, and should not resort to 'petty politics' played by the saffron party in the state.

"BJP is using coronavirus and Amphan to play petty politics. BJP is spreading fake news and it is necessary to combat that with the right information and right video messages," Banerjee said in the meeting.

"Don’t resort to petty politics. Go and make people aware of what TMC Government has done during coronavirus pandemic and disastrous Cyclone Amphan," she added.

Banerjee urged her party members to continue serving the migrant labourers and provide ration to the needy. She also said that arrangement of the right treatment, and proper quarantine facilities should be provided to the coronavirus patients.

She also emphasised that party workers should have an active social media presence, and build their social media team at every block level.

At the end of the meeting, Mamata reminded the party workers that no one is above the party.