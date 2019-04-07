Wayanad will kick Rahul out by saying go back to Amethi: Manohar Lal Khattar

Headlines

This singer holds unwanted record of not winning a Filmfare Award for Best Male Singer after receiving six nominations

Flop daughter of 70's superstar actress, became star with a hit song in 1996, career got ruined after…

Explained: How did Hamas infiltrate Israel’s Iron Dome? Know whopping cost of operating the system

Delhi university news: Ceiling of St Stephen's college hall collapses, falls on students

Meet 24-year-old medalist, who worked as waiter and earned just Rs 3000 monthly, ended up winning bronze in Asian Games

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This singer holds unwanted record of not winning a Filmfare Award for Best Male Singer after receiving six nominations

Flop daughter of 70's superstar actress, became star with a hit song in 1996, career got ruined after…

Apple Watch SE 2 available at Rs 5,499 in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023, check details

10 Vegetarian protein foods to build muscle

7 natural methods for liver cleansing 

7 foods rich in Vitamin K 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

Powerful earthquake in Afghanistan kills over 2,000, several villages destroyed

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Ferocious Israel strikes back at Hamas, PM Netanyahu vows vengeance

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Over 600 killed, dozens taken hostage, Israel hits out at Hamas | Top Points

Pahlaj Nihalani slams Govinda for saying SRK, Salman were responsible for him not getting films: 'Ab ghar baitha hai'

Shardul Bhardwaj opens up on spending time with garbage collectors for his role in The Scavenger Of Dreams | Exclusive

Bhagavanth Kesari trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna trains niece Sreeleela to be strong as lioness, fights Arjun Rampal

HomeIndia

India

Wayanad will kick Rahul out by saying go back to Amethi: Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the people of Wayanad parliamentary constituency will kick Congress president Rahul Gandhi out of Kerala by saying go back to Amethi as he failed to fulfill promises made by him in his traditional stronghold in Uttar Pradesh.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 07, 2019, 11:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the people of Wayanad parliamentary constituency will kick Congress president Rahul Gandhi out of Kerala by saying go back to Amethi as he failed to fulfill promises made by him in his traditional stronghold in Uttar Pradesh.

"Rahul ji, Amethi will ask for your account of 15 years. When you will visit Kerala, your constituency there will ask you that what you have done so far for Amethi. Wayanad will only make you win if you have done anything for Amethi. Otherwise, they will kick you out by saying go back to your Amethi," Khattar said while addressing a gathering here.
Rahul filed his nomination for Wayanad Lok Sabha seat on April 4.

Rahul Gandhi will contest from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala besides his traditional stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.
Kerala, which has 20 Lok Sabha seats at stake, will go to polls on April 23. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
There are 80 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Uttar Pradesh, polling for which will be held in all seven phases. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Twitter user asking her to give credit to PM Narendra Modi for her viral line in Tejas

Imran Khan admits using steroids for muscle-building; Know the side effects

Meet Vikram Salgaocar, lesser-known brother of Akash, Anant, Isha Ambani, worked under Mukesh Ambani

Ahead of Tiger 3 trailer, makers drop intense look of Salman Khan, fans say 'real king of Bollywood is back'

Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani to get these perks as Reliance board members; salary for each meeting is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE