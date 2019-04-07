Wayanad will kick Rahul out by saying go back to Amethi: Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the people of Wayanad parliamentary constituency will kick Congress president Rahul Gandhi out of Kerala by saying go back to Amethi as he failed to fulfill promises made by him in his traditional stronghold in Uttar Pradesh.

"Rahul ji, Amethi will ask for your account of 15 years. When you will visit Kerala, your constituency there will ask you that what you have done so far for Amethi. Wayanad will only make you win if you have done anything for Amethi. Otherwise, they will kick you out by saying go back to your Amethi," Khattar said while addressing a gathering here.

Rahul filed his nomination for Wayanad Lok Sabha seat on April 4.

Rahul Gandhi will contest from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala besides his traditional stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

Kerala, which has 20 Lok Sabha seats at stake, will go to polls on April 23. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

There are 80 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Uttar Pradesh, polling for which will be held in all seven phases.